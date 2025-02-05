Vusi Mahlasela makes it to Thabang Tabane’s memorial service despite a horrible morning [VIDEO]

Thabang Tabane's memorial service was held Wednesday afternoon at the South African State Theatre in Tshwane.

Music legend Vusi Mahlasela paid homage to Thabang Tabane at his memorial serivice at the State Theatre. Picture: Neil McCartney

Despite being up since 4 am for dialysis, only to arrive at the clinic to find that it was broken into, esteemed musician Vusi Mahlasela committed to attending Thabang Tabane’s memorial service. And he did.

“They stole the electrical cable for the battery, so I only had to go in around 9am. So, since from 4am until now [I’ve been up]. I’m tired,” a drained Mashlasela said.

He spoke at the memorial service for percussionist Tabane, which was held on Wednesday afternoon at the South African State Theatre in Tshwane.

Tabane died a week to the day of his memorial service after a short illness.

He is survived by his two kids, Thapelo and Khomotso.

Mahlasela remembers Tabane

Mahlasela was among the guests at the service, which was attended by some of the country’s most seasoned and celebrated artists, from pianist Nduduzo Makhathini to Dr Sello Galane.

The latter hosted the service alongside veteran actress Nakedi Ribane.

Mahlasela recited a poem in Sepedi before he strummed his guitar to play a sombre tune without lyrics for just a few minutes.

Just after playing the sad ditty, Mahlasela shared that Tabane had contributed to some of his work, including the song Ba Kae from his album Say Africa.

Mahlasela also reminisced about the time they recorded a live album outside his own grandmother’s place.

“We recorded this album, Shebeen Queen, where Thabang also played the drums. Thabang, rest in peace, child of the Tabanes.”

The mood became livelier when his band joined him as he performed his classic Silang Mabele.

Such is the power of music that by the end of his dedication to the deceased, Mahlasela was on his feet dancing.

The speakers ranged from neighbours and friends who described themselves as family with Tabane to his children, who mustered the strength to say a few words.

Before Tabane’s offspring spoke, their father’s song, Freedom Station, was played inside the Malombo Theatre, a theatre named after a sound that their grandfather, Dr Philp Tabane, is one of the pioneers of.

Tabane and the drums

At the centre of the stage were drums, Tabane’s choice of instrument. Their positioning, with a photo of Tabane overlooking them, made it seem as though the late musician was there.

Friends and long-time collaborators gave musical items, with the drums at the heartbeat of tunes on stage.

Throughout the service, there would be uncoordinated yet fitting shouts of “Thabang!” from various parts of the audience.

WATCH | Percussionist Thabang Tabane's life being celebrated with drums during his memorial service at the SA State Theatre.#TheCitizenLifestyle pic.twitter.com/vSmQuWuCuG — The Citizen News (@TheCitizen_News) February 5, 2025

Master of ceremonies Ribane shared a note from Bongani Madono, who wasn’t present.

“Thabang was quite young, gifted, and black. He had Philp’s incredibly withdrawn, quiet, almost unresponsive energy,” averred Ribane, quoting Madondo.

“Not malicious, no bad blood. Just living in his head—which, if you believe in Buddhism and meditation, it’s not such a bad place to be.”

In his note, which was read out, Madondo described Tabane as a producer of sound and musical ensembles, an arranger, and a reader of people’s skills.

“I always thought Thabang was going to be South Africa’s biggest movie soundtrack and screen musical scores export.”

Bandmates in pain

Thandiswa Mazwai performed on the day. Mazwai paid homage to Tabane in song with her band, which Tabane had been part of for 18 years.

Among some of the songs Thandiswa performed were Children of the Soil and Thongo Lam’ (Iyeza).

Before the performance, the band’s pianist, Xolani Thabethe, spoke on behalf of the collective.

The impact Tabane’s passing has had on the collective was evident. Mazwai was visibly emotional, while one of the backing singers had to leave the stage mid-performance as tears overcame her.

WATCH | Thandiswa Mazwai live at Thabang Tabane’s memorial service.#TheCitizenLifestyle pic.twitter.com/4bTFaNl4Gh — The Citizen News (@TheCitizen_News) February 5, 2025

“Thabang had an energy that was confusing. When you’re outside and travelling at the airport, he’s very loud [in excitement]. But at a gig, he’d sit by the corner and not comment—he always kept to his corner,” said Thabethe, speaking about Tabane’s seriousness to the music.

It was poignant that Thabethe be the one to speak, as he and Tabane joined the band at the same time in 2007, and they would sometimes share a room when on tour.

“Thabang loved to sleep, to a point where you’d think he’s not in the room, but he’s there. Until you tell a joke over the phone to person you’re speaking to on the other end, you’ll hear him [Tabane] laughing from under his blanket,” shared Thabethe to giggles around the theatre.

Tabane will be laid to rest this weekend in Mamelodi.

