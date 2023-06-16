Recipe of the day: Quick and easy beef trinchado with savoury cornbread

Compiled by Asanda Mbayimbayi

Imagine succulent cuts of beef, marinated to perfection and seared to create a mouthwatering crust. As the beef simmers gently in a luscious sauce enriched with aromatic herbs, tomatoes and a touch of heat, it absorbs the flavours, resulting in a melt-in-your-mouth tenderness that will leave you craving each succulent bite.

But that’s not all. Accompanying this savoury symphony is the golden glory of homemade cornbread. Picture a warm slice of moist cornbread with a delicate crumb, infused with the natural sweetness of corn, and a hint of richness from creamy butter.

As you sink your teeth into this heavenly creation, the combination of textures and flavours creates an unforgettable sensory experience that will have you reaching for seconds.

This beef trinchafo with cornbread recipe is more than just a meal; it’s a journey of taste, texture, and pure culinary bliss.

How to make beef trinchado with cornbread

Beef chilli trinchado with cornbread. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

30ml butter

30ml oil

1kg tenderised steak or steak of your choice, cubed

2 large onions, chopped

4 fresh chillies, chopped (or more to taste)

4 garlic cloves, crushed

30ml flour

250ml red wine

250ml beef stock

60ml Worcestershire sauce

1 lemon, juice of half the lemon

1 bay leaf

250ml Sour Cream

12 black olives, pitted and halved (optional)

Salt, to taste

45ml fresh parsley, chopped

fresh chillies, extra for serving

Method

Using a large heavy-based pan, heat the butter and oil and brown the steak in batches. Remove and set aside.

In the same pan, fry the onions until golden and soft. Add a bit more oil if needed. Add the chillies and garlic and fry for 1 minute.

Stir in the flour and return the meat to the pan. Add the wine, stock, Worcestershire sauce, lemon juice and bay leaf. Simmer over a low heat until the meat is tender.

Add the sour cream and olives and mix in. Season to taste and simmer for 5 more minutes. Sprinkle with fresh parsley.

*This recipe was sourced from lancewood.co.za.

Savoury cornbread

Homemade cornbread. Picture: iStock

Ingredients

Olive oil, to grease

Plain flour, to dust

150g (1 cup) plain flour

3 1/2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp salt

170g (1 cup) cornmeal (polenta)

1 tsp caster sugar

250ml (1 cup) milk

60ml (1/4 cup) vegetable oil

1 egg, lightly whisked

Method

Preheat oven to 220°C or 200°C fan-forced. Brush a loaf pan with the olive oil to lightly grease. Lightly dust with flour and shake out the excess. Sift flour, baking powder and salt into a bowl. Add cornmeal, sugar, milk, oil and egg, and use a wooden spoon to stir until well combined. Pour the mixture into the prepared pan. Bake in preheated oven for 25-30 minutes or until a skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean. Set aside for 5 minutes before turning onto a wire rack. Serve warm or at room temperature with your trinchado.

*This recipe was sourced from taste.com.

