Leon Schuster honoured for his contribution to film and TV after difficult years

Veteran comedic actor Leon Schuster will be honoured for his contributions to the film and television industry at the upcoming National Film & TV Awards South Africa (NFTASA) following a recent period of adversity.

Alongside his acting collaborator Alfred Ntombela and Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha, Schuster will receive the Outstanding Contribution to Film and TV Award at the third annual NFTASA.

The awards are produced by the National Film Academy, with versions in the UK and the US, and have recently expanded to South Africa.

The mission is to promote, celebrate, and provide exposure for actors, actresses, films, programs, and the film and TV industry in South Africa to a global audience.

Sara Kensington, global partnerships manager at the National Film Academy, said it was essential to honour South African legends in the film and television industry.

“…And that is exactly what the National Film & TV Awards and the academy represent. While we celebrate iconic figures who have paved the way, this year’s nominees showcase the next generation of exceptional talent,” said Kensington. The awards are set to take place on 22 November, at the South African State Theatre.

Schuster’s recent tough times

The Outstanding Contribution to Film and TV Award comes to Schuster after he experienced a difficult health period in his early 70s.

In 2023, the 74-year-old fell from a van and injured himself while filming Mr Bones 3. After the surgery, the veteran entertainer went through extensive physiotherapy to learn to walk again.

In an interview with YOU, Schuster shared that his recovery suffered a significant setback after he fell again. He explained that the second fall occurred when he woke up confused and didn’t know where he was.

“I got up, wet my pants, stepped in the urine and fell on my back. Then I felt tremendous pain. I felt as if they could cut off my back and give the bones to the dogs. I just lay there and screamed.

This unfortunate period of ill health led to speculation about his life. So much was his rumoured death that he went to Facebook to give clarity to those concerned.

“I hear I’m ‘dead’ again. What crazy people post such things? I will kick him where he will never be able to have children again. It’s not nice when people call you and say. ‘I’m so happy to hear your voice’. Thank you, thank you, and thank you dear Jesus that my life is in your hands!” Schuster wrote on his Facebook.

Following this challenging period, Shuster has received his accolades for his lengthy and illustrious career.

He was recently honoured at the Silwerskerm Awards for his contribution to the entertainment industry with a five-part documentary series about his life story that premiered at the beginning of the month on kykNET.

The doccie series takes a closer look at the man behind the laughter, exploring his journey from the radio broadcaster and candid-camera prankster to a household name in cinema.

The National Film & TV Awards South Africa

The Best Actress in a Film 2025 category is dominated by Netflix productions, including Ayanda Borotho of Meet the Khumalos, Sibongiseni Shezi of Umjolo: The Gone Girl, and Londeka Sishi of Umjolo: There Is No Cure.

Nozuko Ncayiyane (M’tase Khaya) and Semi-Soeter’s Anel Alexander are the only two nominees in the category.

The Best Actor in a TV Series has stiff competition, which pits Shaka iLembe’s Lemogang Tsipa, Ithonga‘s Bonko Khoza, Clint Brink from Kings Of Joburg, Thembinkosi Mthembu and Nhlanhla Kunene on Adulting, Black Gold’s Zamani Mbatha and Sphamandla Dhludhlu of Marked.

Khanyi Mbau and Ayanda Borotho headline Best Actress in a Film, while Connie Ferguson and Gail Mabalane are among the standouts for Best Actress in a TV Series.

Renowned actor Dr John Kani will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award for his exceptional contribution to cinema and theatre.

The personalities of the year category has Minnie Dlamini, Katlego Maboe, Lasizwe Dambuza, and Carissa Cupido among nominees across the personality and presenting categories.

