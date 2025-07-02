Lerato Kganyago and husband book American R&B star Tank for Ndlala Mall launch

The event will take place next month.

International R&B singer Tank, whose real name is Durrell Babbs, is set to perform live in South Africa for the grand opening of Ndlala Mall in Pretoria.

The newly renovated shopping and entertainment centre is owned by Lerato Kganyago’s husband, Thami Ndlala.

The official launch event will take place over two days, on 2 and 3 August, at the Ndlala Arena, located within the mall.

In a statement released by the organisers, the event is described as a celebration of shopping, entertainment, and community.

“Whether you’re a long-time fan of Tank or simply looking for a fun-filled night, this grand launch promises unforgettable moments for everyone,” adds the statement.

Tank: ‘Africa, I am coming’

Tank will deliver an exclusive performance in the 550-seat Ndlala Arena, which features tiered seating ranging from Bronze to Diamond. Ticket prices start at R2 000.

In a video Lerato shared on her Instagram Stories, the I Deserve hitmaker said he is looking forward to the event and expressed excitement about performing in South Africa.

“Africa… listen, I am pulling up on you. It’s going to be R&B, and it’s going to be crazy. I am coming, and I am excited. I can’t wait to see you.”

Tank is a Grammy-nominated, platinum-selling artist with a career spanning over 25 years.

He is known for hits such as When We, I Deserve, and Can’t Let It Show.

Beyond his own music, Tank has written and produced for top artists including Beyoncé, Chris Brown, Aaliyah, and Alicia Keys. He is also known for his acting work in productions such as The New Edition Story and Seven Deadly Sins: Lust.

