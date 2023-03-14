What do 3-year-old Lethu Bhengu and Trevor Noah have in common? 

It’s not often that a 3-year-old can say they have taken home a prize at the same awards show as Trevor Noah but South African influencer Lethukuthula ‘Lethu’ Bhengu gets to enjoy that right after taking home her Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award after the 2023 event.
She got her award last week, after a watch party in Rosebank Johannesburg featuring the who’s who on the South African entertainment scene, alongside some of SA’s most beloved influencers and their little ones.
Before Lethu got her signature range blimp, she, along with the evening’s guests got to watch this year’s ceremony which was filled with extreme logic-defying stunts, illusions and tricks.
The event was filmed live from the Microsoft Theatre, hosted by Nate Burleson and Charli D’Amelio, with our very own Lerai Rakoditsoe hosting the Africa Special.
The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023 featured: a show-stopping opening performance by Bebe Rexha, special honours given to Adam Sandler and Transformers’ Optimus Prime, exclusive teaser clips from highly anticipated feature film, appearances from today’s top stars and exciting surprises revealing fans’ favourite TV shows, movies, music and more.
In addition to a range of highlights from the evening, the awards show also featured appearances by Nickelodeon talent: That Girl Lay Lay (That Girl Lay Lay), Miia Harris, Nayah Damasen, Ceci Balagot and Case Walker (Monster High The Movie), Jack Griffo and Kira Kosarin (The Thundermans), and Young Dylan (Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan) who performed his brand-new single, “I Just Wanna”, produced by Jermaine Dupri.
“We’re really proud of all the nominees and winners in the African categories. Congratulations to Lethukuthula Bhengu and Trevor Noah for bringing home the blimps — It’s such an honour to be voted for by your fans around the world. These awards are a showcase of the power of local talent, and the categories are a commitment to showcasing Africa’s potential on a global scale,” commented Dillon Khan, Vice President of Paramount Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, Viacom International Studios and Creative Services for Africa
Who is Lethu Bhengu?
Lethukuthula ‘Lethu’ Bengu is a three-year-old kidfluencer (a portmanteau of the words kid and influencer) and young prodigy from Soweto. She shot to prominence after videos of her mother Ntombikayise Bhengu teaching her how to read went viral.
Ntombi started teaching Lethu to read when she was just 25 months old (just over two years old). She has since carved out a niche for herself as one of South Africa’s favourite literacy influencers.
Lethu’s TikTok account – which is managed by her mother – has over 32 million views and 900k followers while her Instagram account boasts over 26 000 followers.
Here’s a full list of Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023 winners and some pics of the guests at the Johannesburg watch party:
African Categories:
- Favourite African Kidfluencer: Lethukuthula ‘Lethu’ Bhengu
- Favourite African Star: Trevor Noah
Television:
- Favourite Kids TV Show: The Fairly Odd Parents: Fairly Odder
- Favourite Family TV Show: Wednesday
- Favourite Reality Show: Masterchef Junior
- Favourite Animated Show: Spongebob Squarepants
- Favourite Female TV Star (Kids): Olivia Rodrigo (Nini, high School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
- Favourite Male TV Star (Kids): Joshua Bassett (Ricky, high School Musical: The Musical: The Series)
- Favourite Female TV Star (Family): Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams, Wednesday)
- Favourite Male TV Star (Family): Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler, Stranger Things)
Film:
- Favourite Movie: Sonic The Hedgehog 2
- Favourite Movie Actress: Millie Bobby Brown (Enola Holmes, Enola Holmes 2)
- Favourite Movie Actor: Dwayne Johnson (Black Adam/Teth-Adam)
- Favourite Animated Movie: Minions: The Rise Of Gru
- Favourite Voice From An Animated Movie (Male): Dwayne Johnson (Krypto, DS League Of Super-Pets)
- Favourite Voice From An Animated Movie (Female): Selena Gomez (Mavis, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania)
Music:
- Favourite Album: “Midnights (3am Edition)”- Taylor Swift
- Favourite Female Artist: Taylor Swift
- Favourite Male Artist: Harry Styles
- Favourite Music Group: BTS
- Favourite Song: “As It Was”- Harry Styles
- Favourite Music Collaboration: “Sweetest Pie”- Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa
- Favourite Breakout Artist: Dove Cameron
- Favourite Social Music Star: Bella Poarch
- Favourite Global Music Star: Harry Styles (UK)
Other Categories:
- Favourite Female Creator: Charli D’amelio
- Favourite Male Creator: Mr Beast
- Favourite Social Media Family: Ninja Kidz TV
- Favourite Female Sports Star: Serena Williams
- Favourite Male Sports Star: Lebron James
- Favourite Video Game: Minecraft
- Favourite Celebrity Pet: Olivia Benson Swift
- Favourite Book: Harry Potter Book Series
