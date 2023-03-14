What do 3-year-old Lethu Bhengu and Trevor Noah have in common? 

Kaunda Selisho

It’s not often that a 3-year-old can say they have taken home a prize at the same awards show as Trevor Noah but South African influencer Lethukuthula ‘Lethu’ Bhengu gets to enjoy that right after taking home her Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award after the 2023 event.

She got her award last week, after a watch party in Rosebank Johannesburg featuring the who’s who on the South African entertainment scene, alongside some of SA’s most beloved influencers and their little ones.

Lethu Bhengu | Picture: Supplied / Paramount/ Nickelodeon

Before Lethu got her signature range blimp, she, along with the evening’s guests got to watch this year’s ceremony which was filled with extreme logic-defying stunts, illusions and tricks.

The event was filmed live from the Microsoft Theatre, hosted by Nate Burleson and Charli D’Amelio, with our very own Lerai Rakoditsoe hosting the Africa Special.

The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023 featured: a show-stopping opening performance by Bebe Rexha, special honours given to Adam Sandler and Transformers’ Optimus Prime, exclusive teaser clips from highly anticipated feature film, appearances from today’s top stars and exciting surprises revealing fans’ favourite TV shows, movies, music and more.

In addition to a range of highlights from the evening, the awards show also featured appearances by Nickelodeon talent: That Girl Lay Lay (That Girl Lay Lay), Miia Harris, Nayah Damasen, Ceci Balagot and Case Walker (Monster High The Movie), Jack Griffo and Kira Kosarin (The Thundermans), and Young Dylan (Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan) who performed his brand-new single, “I Just Wanna”, produced by Jermaine Dupri.

“We’re really proud of all the nominees and winners in the African categories. Congratulations to Lethukuthula Bhengu and Trevor Noah for bringing home the blimps — It’s such an honour to be voted for by your fans around the world. These awards are a showcase of the power of local talent, and the categories are a commitment to showcasing Africa’s potential on a global scale,” commented Dillon Khan, Vice President of Paramount Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, Viacom International Studios and Creative Services for Africa

Who is Lethu Bhengu?

Lethu and Ntombi Bhengu | Picture: Supplied / Paramount/ Nickelodeon

Lethukuthula ‘Lethu’ Bengu is a three-year-old kidfluencer (a portmanteau of the words kid and influencer) and young prodigy from Soweto. She shot to prominence after videos of her mother Ntombikayise Bhengu teaching her how to read went viral.

Ntombi started teaching Lethu to read when she was just 25 months old (just over two years old). She has since carved out a niche for herself as one of South Africa’s favourite literacy influencers.

Lethu’s TikTok account – which is managed by her mother – has over 32 million views and 900k followers while her Instagram account boasts over 26 000 followers.

@lethu_nanas How I taught Lethu at 2 to write 5. Please vote for Lethu. The link is on the bio. ♬ Jojo (feat. Bravo Le Roux) – Joshy O’Hook

Here’s a full list of Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2023 winners and some pics of the guests at the Johannesburg watch party:

Back: JR Bogopa, his wife Tshepi Vundla, her sister Mawe Vundla. Front: Siba Bogopa and Samu Williams | Picture: Supplied / Paramount/ Nickelodeon

African Categories:

Favourite African Kidfluencer: Lethukuthula ‘Lethu’ Bhengu

Favourite African Star: Trevor Noah

Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa and her kids Asante and Anesu | Picture: Supplied / Paramount/ Nickelodeon

Television:

Favourite Kids TV Show: The Fairly Odd Parents: Fairly Odder

Favourite Family TV Show: Wednesday

Favourite Reality Show: Masterchef Junior

Favourite Animated Show: Spongebob Squarepants

Favourite Female TV Star (Kids): Olivia Rodrigo (Nini, high School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

Favourite Male TV Star (Kids): Joshua Bassett (Ricky, high School Musical: The Musical: The Series)

Favourite Female TV Star (Family): Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams, Wednesday)

Favourite Male TV Star (Family): Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler, Stranger Things)

K Naomi and her baby | Picture: Supplied / Paramount/ Nickelodeon

Film:

Favourite Movie: Sonic The Hedgehog 2

Favourite Movie Actress: Millie Bobby Brown (Enola Holmes, Enola Holmes 2)

Favourite Movie Actor: Dwayne Johnson (Black Adam/Teth-Adam)

Favourite Animated Movie: Minions: The Rise Of Gru

Favourite Voice From An Animated Movie (Male): Dwayne Johnson (Krypto, DS League Of Super-Pets)

Favourite Voice From An Animated Movie (Female): Selena Gomez (Mavis, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania)

Toll Ass Mo, Mome and their kids | Picture: Supplied / Paramount/ Nickelodeon

Music:

Favourite Album: “Midnights (3am Edition)”- Taylor Swift

Favourite Female Artist: Taylor Swift

Favourite Male Artist: Harry Styles

Favourite Music Group: BTS

Favourite Song: “As It Was”- Harry Styles

Favourite Music Collaboration: “Sweetest Pie”- Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa

Favourite Breakout Artist: Dove Cameron

Favourite Social Music Star: Bella Poarch

Favourite Global Music Star: Harry Styles (UK)

Da L.E.S, his daughter Madison and Madison’s mother, Rea | Picture: Supplied / Paramount/ Nickelodeon

Other Categories:

Favourite Female Creator: Charli D’amelio

Favourite Male Creator: Mr Beast

Favourite Social Media Family: Ninja Kidz TV

Favourite Female Sports Star: Serena Williams

Favourite Male Sports Star: Lebron James

Favourite Video Game: Minecraft

Favourite Celebrity Pet: Olivia Benson Swift

Favourite Book: Harry Potter Book Series

Rapper Stogie T and his daughter | Picture: Supplied / Paramount/ Nickelodeon

