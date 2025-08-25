MacG on Shaka iLembe cameo: ‘It’s an honour to be part of such a rich story even though I’m not Zulu’

'This was a once-off stint that I couldn’t refuse, MacG shared

Podcaster MacGyver ‘MacG’ Mukwevho has ticked off an item on his bucket list after his cameo in the last episode of Shaka iLembe.

“I was really excited, as I’m big fan of the show. It was one of those things on my bucket list,” MacG told The Citizen.

MacG made a brief appearance on the 11th episode of Shaka iLembe, as one of the men in the Qwabe tribe, where he was supporting King Phakathwayo (portrayed by Akhona Ndlovu) just before a deadly stick fight with Shaka Zulu.

In the penultimate episode of the series, Phakathwayo foolishly challenges Shaka to a stick fight; if he wins, Shaka will submit to him, but if he loses, the Qwabe army will march with the Zulus.

Shaka delivers a fatal blow, then helps install Nqetho as ruler, cementing loyalty and expanding his power and domain.

“It was an honour to be part of such a rich story from our history, even though I’m not Zulu,” said MacG, whose ethnicity is Venḓa.

The podcaster, who also makes music, said the appearance on Shaka iLembe was a once-off. “This was a once-off stint that I couldn’t refuse,” he said.

In 2023, MacG invited Shaka iLembe creator and director Angus Gibson on his platform, Podcast and Chill with MacG.

This aged very well, if you know you know #ShakaiLembeS2 pic.twitter.com/oUB9PtDlx2 — Podcast and Chill Network (@podcastwithmacg) August 25, 2025

“The reason we invited you [is] cause we wanna be in Shaka,” said MacG at the time.

Fans of his podcast, who are affectionately known as chillers, were taken aback by his appearance, with many joking that this cameo will be dissected for hours on his podcast.

“I feel blessed and grateful; this is one of those moments that I got to experience and share with the chillers.”

The Minnie issue

MacG’s appearance on the popular TV show comes after celebrated music producer Lebo M publicly showed support to media personality Minenhle ‘Minnie’ Dlamini in her lawsuit against MacG and co-host Sol Phenduka.

Dlamini accused the Podcast and Chill hosts of hate speech and harassment, and in submitted court papers, Dlamini seeks legal accountability.

She is demanding R1 million for herself and an additional R1.5 million to be donated to a women’s organisation.

When asked about Lebo’s M’s support of Minnie and the lawsuit, the podcaster said he had “no comment”.

After speculation about the reason for his suspension by Kaya FM last Wednesday, broadcaster Sol Phenduka broke his silence on Thursday, saying that the reason behind the suspension is Dlamini’s lawsuit.

“You know what it’s about; it’s about the court case with Minnie,” said Phenduka, speaking on MacG’s Podcast And Chill, of which he is the co-host, on Thursday.

“I did nothing,” said Phenduka.

“A lot of people assume I did something… I didn’t come to work, or I did something wrong at work, or I was unprofessional,” he said.

Phenduka said he was suspended for seven days. “It’s a wrap,” MacG responded, adding that the issue with Dlamini was “an old story”.

“But when the case happened, then they came through. Remember earlier on I said that guy I beat wrote to 5FM, cause obviously it was gonna be a matter of ‘you brought the station into disrepute, etcetera, etcetera’,” said Phenduka.

The former Big Brother contestant was surprised that Kaya FM released a statement on Wednesday.

“I’m surprised because they were like, ‘Don’t talk about it,’ and they drop the statement. So now I’m like, ‘Guys, I’m doing a podcast; I’ll get asked.’”

MacG said their podcast is always in hot water and asked what changed this time. “Is there new management or something?” he asked.

“Oh yeah, there is new management,” Phenduka responded. He said that United Stations purchased Kaya FM.

United Stations became a sales partner to Kaya FM in February this year.

