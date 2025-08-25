No Saftas in 2025 due to leadership changes at National Film and Video Foundation

Earlier this year Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie announced Vincent Blennies at the NFVF CEO.

The South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) have been postponed because of the changes in leadership at the National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF).

“The 19th annual South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) will now take place in March 2026, following a rescheduling from October this year due to organisational changes and a period of renewal within the NFVF,” read the foundation’s statement on Monday morning.

It said the decision is the result of leadership changes within the NFVF and related “unforeseen delays”.

The foundation said it would share the date for next year’s Saftas in December.

NFVF leadership changes

Earlier this year Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie announced Vincent Blennies at the NFVF CEO.

McKenzie’s decision was met with criticism from the industry, including from the South African Screen Federation (SASFED).

“The minister’s disregard for established rules and guidelines can harm the regulatory frameworks that have been put in place to ensure fair distribution of resources, transparency and effective governance in the sector,” read a statement from SASFED.

However, Blennies resigned in May, a month after his appointment.

“NFVF CEO, Mr. Vincent Blennies, has resigned from his position on 27 May 2025. NFVF Council is addressing the matter with the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC) and continues to work towards ensuring stability within the organisation,” read the NFVF’s statement confirming the resignation.

Soon after, Dr. Rirhandzu Machaba was announced as the acting CEO of the NFVF in June.

The NFVF also announced Peter Makaneta as the CFO, Yolanda Ncokotwana as the Head of Department (HOD) and Onke Dumeko as the Head of Department (HOD): Operations at the NFVF.

Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria for the Saftas ordinarily pertain to projects that have been on air or screened in cinemas or streamed online in the previous calendar year but because of the date change the eligibility criteria for next year’s Saftas will expand to a period of 18 months.

“This will be a once-off exception given the unique circumstances,” said the statement.

“Moving forward, eligibility will revert to a 12-month cycle, meaning that for Saftas in March 2027, eligibility would be for projects that have been on air, screened in cinemas or streamed online between 1 July 2025 and 30 June 2026.”

