Sizwe Dhlomo leaves Kaya 959: Breakfast show host announces exit after six years

Sizwe Dhlomo has announced his departure from Kaya 959 and the popular breakfast show Siz The World.

Veteran broadcaster and media personality Sizwe Dhlomo announced on his show on Wednesday morning that he is leaving Kaya 959’s popular breakfast show, Siz The World.

Dhlomo made the shocking announcement, confirming that his tenure at Kaya 959 is coming to an end after six years and that his resignation was effective as of 27 May.

He did not share where he is headed next, but several fans believe he may be venturing out on his own after building a broadcast studio in his home.

An established career

The former YFM DJ took over the breakfast slot in 2023 and led a show that offered a mix of social commentary, current affairs, lifestyle deep dives and business chatter. Before that, he hosted Kaya Drive, the show he was on around the time he had his now-infamous dispute with then-colleague Unathi Nkayi.

To date, he has worked at Kaya, YFM, 947 and 702.

Dhlomo first ventured into broadcasting after winning MTV Base’s first-ever VJ Search in 2005 and parlayed the platform into a successful media career.

Shoutout to Unathi! Shoutout to Greg Maloka! It’s been a great six years! 🙏🏽 https://t.co/xUoCk0vJZM — Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) May 27, 2026

Who will host Kaya’s breakfast slot now?

The radio station confirmed his exit in an official statement published on its website. Kaya also announced that Thomas Msengana, Nkayi’s ex-husband, will host the weekday breakfast slot (6am to 9am) in June.

This is to ensure listeners continue waking up to a familiar voice from the station while Kaya prepares for the next chapter in its morning offering.

“Kaya 959 will announce its new breakfast show team in June, with the refreshed programme scheduled to launch in July 2026.”



Kaya 959 expressed its sincere appreciation for his contribution to the station and its audience in its statement.

Dave Tiltmann, acting managing executive at Kaya 959, said, “Sizwe has brought a singular presence to Kaya 959. He is a broadcaster with a strong point of view, a deep understanding of the world around him and a rare ability to provoke thought and conversation. We are grateful for the role he has played on our breakfast show and for the connection he has built with listeners. While this chapter is ending, it does so with our respect, our thanks, and our best wishes for the road ahead.”

Dhlomo described his time on Kaya 959 as “meaningful and memorable”.

“Breakfast radio is a special privilege because you become part of people’s mornings, their routines, and their lives. I am grateful to the listeners who have spent that time with us, to the team who helped bring the show to life each day, and to Kaya for the opportunity to be part of its story. I leave with appreciation and wish the station well as it begins its next chapter.”