Suspect in court for shooting into crowd at Barberton college that left one dead

The suspect was allegedly denied entry to a student event before he started shooting at the crowd, killing one and injuring two more.

A 24-year-old man appeared at the Barberton Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday in connection with the murder of a TVET college student.

The student, who was a year younger than the suspect, was shot dead at his TVET college premises in Barberton, Mpumalanga, at around 12.45am on Saturday.

The suspect’s name is known to The Citizen but will not be published until he pleads.

Barred entry to student event

Colonel Donald Mdhluli of the office of the Acting Provincial Police Commissioner in Mpumalanga, said it is alleged the suspect was denied access to an event arranged for students.

“It is said that he went to a vehicle and when he returned, things turned ugly.

“It was during this period when he reportedly took out a firearm and began randomly shooting, resulting in three sustaining some injuries.

“Unfortunately one of the victims succumbed to his injuries whilst the other two were taken to hospital for medical treatment,” Mdhluli said.

A murder case with two counts of attempted murder was opened, which led to police arresting the suspect, in Barberton, outside Nelspruit, at around 4pm on the same day.

The case was postponed to 31 July 2024 for a formal bail application. The suspect remains in custody.

Commissioner condemns crime

Acting Provincial Commissioner of the Saps in Mpumalanga, Major General Dr Zeph Mkhwanazi, condemned the shooting and said he was concerned about the proliferation of firearms.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident, which occurred at a place meant for teaching and learning,” Mkhwanazi said.

“The Saps will work tirelessly in the investigation to ensure that justice is served for the slain victim.”

