Meet the new Mrs South Africa: Palesa Matjekane

Citizen Reporter

Palesa Matjekane (35) from Bryanston, Johannesburg, was crowned as Mrs. South Africa 2023 this past weekend at the Theatre of Marcellus at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park. Palesa is a wife, mother of two and a businesswoman.

The glamorous crowning event took place at the Theatre of Marcellus at Emperors Palace on 11 November 2022, with live judging taking place for the first time at the preliminary competition on 10 November 2022. The finale show kicked off with title sponsor Phangela Group’s powerful entrance.

The show was hosted by award-winning South African TV presenter and singer-songwriter Katlego Maboe, alongside a spectacular showcase of South African talent.

Every finalist looked breathtaking in their designer fashion. From glamourous evening wear to stunning swimwear, the audience saw fashion by multiple designers: Catstreet Boutique, Kaftans by Kaftan Queen, Werner Dey, LOKA, Barreto Bridal Wear and New Romantics Couture.

This year’s selection committee was headed up by principal judge Matapa Maila, and included Madelain Roscher, Tansey Coetzee, Dr Fezile Mkhize, Jacqueline Ferns, Storm Johnson and Mankoana Nhlebela. They expressed how incredible the finalists were this year, setting the standard ahead of next year’s class of 2023.

ALSO SEE: Watch: Saps officer, Thapelo wins Idols season 18

The Mrs SA organisation also took the opportunity to thank the auditors PKF Octagon for ensuring that the judging process was fair and adhered to the high standards required for judging, as well as the Mrs SA official sponsors.

They concluded by saying that the finalists embarked on the journey, each of them having undergone a journey of self-development and growth. “They have broken out of their shells and became not only voices for change in their communities, but also women working to empower others beyond the Mrs SA platform,” the statement read.