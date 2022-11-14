Watch: Saps officer, Thapelo wins Idols season 18

Thahasello Mphatsoe

South Africa’s most loved singing competition has come to an end with a new winner.

It came as no surprise, based on the astounding support South African Services Police Services warrant officer, Thapelo Molomo drummed up throughout the competition.

WATCH: The moment the man in blue won season 18 2022 Idols South Africa.

A part of the spoils, Thapelo is now being signed under one of South Africa’s leading record labels. Police Minister Bheki Cele described this moment as “a beacon of hope for police officers who are faced with psychological challenges daily.”

[NOW] #IdolsSA winner @Thapelo_molom Minister Cele following his win tonight at the #IdolsSA competition. He says the win has been a long time coming and despite the price money, he will be returning to serve in the @SAPoliceService responsible for mental wellness of officers. pic.twitter.com/YFxKQSfWbM — Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) November 13, 2022

Thapelo shares some winner positivity saying “If it is possible with me it can be possible with you” adding: “It is because of your votes that I have made it this far, I am really grateful.”

This idols season was definitely an iconic one. Both finalists’ contestants Nozi and Thapelo were nation favourites.

Idols Judge and media personality Somizi commended the two contestants saying “for the first time I’ll be happy with whoever wins the competition this year”

We won ???????????????????????????????? congratulations Thapelo ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? Thapelo fan where are y’all. We won#IdolsSA #Thapelo pic.twitter.com/TvEn6EVw3M— ᴸᴿ Inner Chamber ???????????????? (@Kwindandamoh) November 13, 2022

#sapsHQ Warrant Officer Thapelo Molomo made it through to #IdolsSA TOP 2!

Congratulations.

The SAPS wishes Thapelo best of luck on his Idols SA journey.

NP pic.twitter.com/wATEZ5AFsQ— SA Police Service ???????? (@SAPoliceService) November 6, 2022

The Idols judges and host also graced the stage, reminding the country why they are a part of the judge’s panel in one of South Africa’s grandest singing competitions.



JayR performed some of his greatest hits including ‘All Eyes on Me’ featuring AKA. The Idols judge and producer commended the winner, Thapelo saying, “It’s been 6 months of you just going through the wringer, you deserve it you have grown so much.”



Tembi Seete also took us back in time with a performance alongside BoomShaka and Somizi gave us a Lil NazX moment. He performed Industry baby by the icon himself and brought in a surprise moment from the host Proverb.

The winner walked away with a grand prize of R1 million cash, made up of R350,000 in a Standard Bank MyMo account (sponsored by Old Mutual), R300,000 from Spotify, and R350,000 from Mzansi Magic; access to a Standard Bank wealth manager; a Toyota Starlet; a fashion voucher from Truworths and their live show outfits, all to the value of R100,000; R85,000 worth of musical equipment from Yamaha; and a recording contract with Kalawa Jazmee Records.

