Celebrating Michael Jackson, King of Pop

From 18 January at the Nelson Mandela Theatre, the Michael Jackson History Tribute show will bring his genius to life.

It’s impossible to define Michael Jackson. He was an artist that symbolised so much across so many generations. His music, eternal and it remains influential in every aspect of the music business as it will likely continue to for centuries to come. Just like John Lennon, Elvis Presley and Madonna, Michael Jackson was a music god.

The show features Garth Field who travels the globe as the gloved one, taking his like Billy Jean, Bad, Smooth Criminal and Beat It to audiences who remain forever in love with Jackson through to new ears, who quickly appreciate the genius of pop’s genius.

Field assumed the role of Jackson some time ago and toured Europe in the tribute show. However, he makes his debut in front of South African audiences in this show.

Previously, and for more than a decade, Dantonio Goodman wowed audiences as he transformed into the moonwalking gloved on night after night.

Field is excited to perform in from of his home audience. He told media outlets that South Africans have always had a special relationship with Jackson’s music, and that he was looking forward to sharing his interpretation of the performance with them.

Jackson’s music transcended colour, gender, and social barriers like no other artist in history has done.

“Michael Jackson was the best there was. He was the only icon ever dubbed the King of Pop and he has changed music to the magic we love and know today,” said Field. “Forever and in history.”

He’s a fan himself and said that getting on stage, night after night, performing and reincarnating Jackson for a moment in time, is something he loves.

The show covers his entire career narrative, from the Jackson Five to his final recordings.

“Audiences can expect an amazing production and a theatrical show pumping with energy and music,” said Field. “There is a reason why it’s called the History Tribute, it’s with a live band, dancers and an opportunity for audiences to sit back and take in his wonderful music or, to get up, dance and sing along.”

Michael Jackson performed at the Johannesburg Athletic Stadium in 1997. There’s a video of his full performance on YouTube in Jozi, and at the time, being in the audience and bearing witness to the power that the artist exuded from the stage, the charisma, the music, and the largesse of his performance in terms of audience engagement was simply spectacular.

It is this energy that audiences will get, said Fields, albeit in an intimate theatrical setting.

Before each show, said Field, he spends a good amount of time ‘breathing in’ Jackson’s character. He prepared for the role in the same manner, watching and watching again, the dance moves, the mannerisms, facial expressions, and the persona.

“It’s a process, and it is an ongoing one. It’s very time-consuming but once you get it, it locks in and ignites me.”

Since 2012 The Michael Jackson History tribute show has played across the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Indonesia, Spain, New Zealand, Australia, and South Africa to critical acclaim.

“People know Michael Jackson in so many different ways, his music has meaning to people on many different levels,” said Fields.

“So, when showcasing Jackon, it’s important to remember to deliver all of these aspects and to ensure everyone has an equally immersive and enjoyable experience, Every night, on stage, I deliver the very best I possibly can.”

Fields said while the entire repertoire of Jackson’s music is a playground, performing Billy Jean remained his favourite throughout the thousands of performances he’s delivered across the globe. Beat It and Smooth Criminal also count among his favourites.

Tickets are available at Webtickets and priced between R 180 and R 360.