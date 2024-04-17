IN PICTURES: Mamma Mia! enchants Joburg audiences

Produced by Showtime Management the musical features ABBA songs including Knowing Me, Knowing You, Dancing Queen and Voulez Vous among others.

Kate Normington, left, performs as Tanya, and Ilse Klink as Rosie, in Mamma Mia!, 12 April 2024, at Montecasino’s Teatro in Johannesburg. Produced by Showtime Management the musical features ABBA songs including Knowing Me, Knowing You, Dancing Queen and Voulez Vous among others. The show runs till 9 June. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Featuring a full South African cast, crew and band headed by an award-winning South African creative team Mamma Mia! combines some of the finest talent in South Africa.

Written by Catherine Johnson, Mamma Mia! tells the story of family and friendship that unfolds on a Greek island paradise.

The production has been seen by more than 65 million people in 50 countries around the globe since 1999.

The show runs in Johannesburg at the Teatro at Montecasino till 9 June.

Technicians prepare lights on the set of Mamma Mia!, 12 April 2024, at Montecasino’s Teatro in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Wardrobe items are seen back-stage. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

A scene from Mamma Mia!. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Kiruna-Lind Devar performs as Sophie Sheridan. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Gina Shmukler leads the cast as Donna Sheridan. Produced by Showtime Management the musical features ABBA songs including Knowing Me, Knowing You, Dancing Queen and Voulez Vous among others. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Gina Shmukler leads the cast as Donna Sheridan. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Kiruna-Lind Devar performs as Sophie Sheridan, alongside Matt Newman, left, as Harry Bright and Tiaan Rautenbach, as Bill Austin. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Gina Shmukler, centre, as Donna Sheridan, alongside Ilse Klink, left, as Rosie, and Kate Normington as Tanya. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Kiruna-Lind Devar, left, performs as Sophie Sheridan alongside Gianluca Gironi as Sky. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Cast members perform in Mamma Mia!. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Cast members perform in Mamma Mia!. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Gina Shmukler, centre, as Donna Sheridan, alongside Kate Normington, left, as Tanya and Ilse Klink as Rosie perform here as Donna and the Dynamos. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Cast members perform in Mamma Mia!. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

