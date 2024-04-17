Multimedia

Michel Bega

By Michel Bega

Multimedia Editor

5 minute read

17 Apr 2024

09:45 am

IN PICTURES: Mamma Mia! enchants Joburg audiences

Produced by Showtime Management the musical features ABBA songs including Knowing Me, Knowing You, Dancing Queen and Voulez Vous among others.

Mamma Mia! musical at Montecasino

Kate Normington, left, performs as Tanya, and Ilse Klink as Rosie, in Mamma Mia!, 12 April 2024, at Montecasino’s Teatro in Johannesburg. Produced by Showtime Management the musical features ABBA songs including Knowing Me, Knowing You, Dancing Queen and Voulez Vous among others. The show runs till 9 June. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Featuring a full South African cast, crew and band headed by an award-winning South African creative team Mamma Mia! combines some of the finest talent in South Africa.

Written by Catherine Johnson, Mamma Mia! tells the story of family and friendship that unfolds on a Greek island paradise.

The production has been seen by more than 65 million people in 50 countries around the globe since 1999. 

The show runs in Johannesburg at the Teatro at Montecasino till 9 June.

Mamma Mia! musical at Montecasino
Technicians prepare lights on the set of Mamma Mia!, 12 April 2024, at Montecasino’s Teatro in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Mamma Mia! musical at Montecasino
Wardrobe items are seen back-stage. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Mamma Mia! musical at Montecasino
A scene from Mamma Mia!. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Mamma Mia! musical at Montecasino
Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Mamma Mia! musical at Montecasino
Kiruna-Lind Devar performs as Sophie Sheridan. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Mamma Mia! musical at Montecasino
Gina Shmukler leads the cast as Donna Sheridan. Produced by Showtime Management the musical features ABBA songs including Knowing Me, Knowing You, Dancing Queen and Voulez Vous among others. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Mamma Mia! musical at Montecasino
Gina Shmukler leads the cast as Donna Sheridan. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Mamma Mia! musical at Montecasino
Kiruna-Lind Devar performs as Sophie Sheridan, alongside Matt Newman, left, as Harry Bright and Tiaan Rautenbach, as Bill Austin. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Mamma Mia! musical at Montecasino
Gina Shmukler, centre, as Donna Sheridan, alongside Ilse Klink, left, as Rosie, and Kate Normington as Tanya. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Mamma Mia! musical at Montecasino
Kiruna-Lind Devar, left, performs as Sophie Sheridan alongside Gianluca Gironi as Sky. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Mamma Mia! musical at Montecasino
Cast members perform in Mamma Mia!. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Mamma Mia! musical at Montecasino
Cast members perform in Mamma Mia!. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Mamma Mia! musical at Montecasino
Gina Shmukler, centre, as Donna Sheridan, alongside Kate Normington, left, as Tanya and Ilse Klink as Rosie perform here as Donna and the Dynamos. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Mamma Mia! musical at Montecasino
Cast members perform in Mamma Mia!. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Mamma Mia! musical at Montecasino
Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

WATCH: Marakele Marathon takes runners through Big Five game reserve

