‘Minister of Happiness’ Gayton McKenzie lambasted for giving Chris Brown tickets to orphans

"It is not entirely surprising to see a former convict expressing support for another individual with a history of violent behaviour," said Women for Change.

Minister Gayton McKenzie has ignited a firestorm of criticism by supporting Chris Brown’s upcoming concert and announcing a mass ticket giveaway, including distributing them to orphaned children.

The Minister of Sports, Arts, and Culture, who also claims the title of “Minister of Happiness”, declared he would distribute 1 000 tickets, with 500 going to young men, 100 to children from an orphanage, and 100 to other underprivileged individuals.

McKenzie’s video announcement, filled with provocative remarks, highlighted his enthusiasm for the event. “With the powers vested in me by the president, December is open,” he proclaimed.

I’m also Minister of happiness 🕺🏿🕺🏿🕺🏿🕺🏿🕺🏿🕺🏿🕺🏿🕺🏿🕺🏿🕺🏿🕺🏿🕺🏿🕺🏿🕺🏿🕺🏿🕺🏿🕺🏿🕺🏿🕺🏿🕺🏿🕺🏿🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/tovwjxAu6o — Gayton McKenzie (@GaytonMcK) December 12, 2024

“Tomorrow morning, lucky you will get a ticket for you and your partner. Not just one. Can’t just give you one. You’re going to get divorced. He’s going to leave you. Or she’s going to leave you.”

Children attending Chris Brown party

Women for Change, an organisation that fights gender-based violence (GBV), has condemned the concert and McKenzie’s approach.

The organisation argues that giving a platform to an artist with a documented history of violence against women sends a dangerous message, particularly in a country battling extreme rates of GBV.

“It is not entirely surprising to see a former convict expressing support for another individual with a history of violent behaviour,” the organisation stated.

Their primary concern extends beyond the concert itself, focusing on the potential psychological impact on vulnerable populations, especially children from orphanages.

The organisation highlighted the risk of normalising abusive behaviour by exposing children to an artist with a known violent past.

“Exposing young children – many of whom may already come from vulnerable or abusive backgrounds – to such an environment risks perpetuating cycles of abuse.”

‘Disregard for survivors and their advocates’

The Patriotic Alliance (PA), when approached for comment, distanced itself from the concert’s organisation, stating it is not involved in the event’s planning or execution.

“As you might be aware, neither Mr Gayton McKenzie nor the Patriotic Alliance are organisers of the Chris Brown concert. Kindly refer your questions to the concert organisers,” said the party’s spokesperson Steve Motale.

When contacted by The Citizen, Big Concerts did not give any comment.

Women for Change said their critique goes beyond the immediate concert, pointing to a broader societal issue of accountability and respect.

They noted their petition against the concert had garnered 51 330 signatures, which was seemingly ignored by the event organisers and government officials.

“In a country battling one of the highest rates of gender-based violence in the world, this blatant disregard for survivors and their advocates is deeply disheartening,” the organisation stated, emphasising the need to prioritise survivor support and dignity over entertainment and profit.

