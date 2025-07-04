Katza fears SuperSport United could follow Wits into obscurity

"Are people still talking about Wits and the 99-year history of Wits? a disappointed Katza asked.

Engen Knockout Challenge Tournament Director Tournament Director Eric Gum and Former South African Footballer Ricardo Katza at the 2023 Engen Knockout Challenge Cape Town, played at the Rooikrans Sports Complex. © Shaun Roy/BackpagePix

Following the confirmation of SuperSport United’s sale of their PSL status to Siwelele Football Club, former United captain Ricardo Katza has expressed concern that the club may suffer the same fate as Bidvest Wits.

The end forever of SuperSport?

Wits sold their top-flight franchise to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila in 2020 and have since faded into obscurity, despite their rich history in South Africa in football.

ALSO READ: SuperSport United confirm sale to Siwelele FC

SuperSport, one of the country’s most decorated clubs in the modern era, have now followed suit. They have opted to cash in on their PSL status after striking a deal with Siwelele. The new club is led by Calvin Le John, son of the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie.

Katza drew parallels between the demise of Wits and the uncertain future now facing Matsatsantsa a Pitori after their shocking sale was confirmed on Thursday.

“Are people still talking about Wits and the 99-year history of Wits?” a disappointed Katza asked during an interview on Radio 2000.

“Wits was gone in one year and if they had stayed for one more year, it was going to turn 100 years. They sold the club and no one talks about Wits anymore.

“This is the same thing that’s going to happen to SuperSport. I don’t know about the legacy and if people are still going to talk about SuperSport because I don’t hear people talking about Wits anymore.”

Katza, who captained United to three consecutive league titles during a distinguished spell spanning over a decade, expressed disappointment in the latest turn of events.

‘There are lives thar are impacted’

“I’m obviously a bit disappointed because you think about the history of the club,” he added.

“I remember when I joined the club in 2003, we only had one trophy in the cabinet and when I left, we had six and I was part of five of those. Being at a club like SuperSport wasn’t just about football it was really about holistic development.

“In terms of where you live, who you live with and what you need to eat. It was a really holistic development and to hear that the club has been sold is sad.

ALSO READ: Chiefs announce the signing of former Orlando Pirates duo

“Obviously, business is business but there are lives that are impacted by this and I feel for the people at the club because you never know what’s going to happen.”