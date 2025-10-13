Missed the Travis Scott concert? Here’s what went down [VIDEOS]

Travis Scott’s Circus Maximus Tour made a stop in Johannesburg this past Saturday, 11 October. Here's what went down.

Thousands of fans packed Johannesburg’s FNB Stadium on Saturday night for Travis Scott’s Circus Maximus Tour.

The show was scheduled to start at 20:30, but anticipation had already reached fever pitch as fans waited for the American rapper to take the stage.

“Travis, we wanna party!” and “We want Travis!” the crowd chanted as the clock passed 21:00, with the Fein hitmaker still nowhere in sight.

South Africa crowd chanting "We Want Travis" when Travis Scott was an hour late for his show in Joburg tonight 😭#CIRCUSMAXIMUSTOUR 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/WfePDZkQPx — Travis Scott Files (@travisscottfile) October 11, 2025

Finally, at 21:41, the tour visuals lit up the giant screens, and the intro track began. Fans who had sheltered from the rain under the stadium roof sprinted back to their seats — and the rest was history.

Pulsating lights, booming bass, and Scott’s high-energy performance instantly electrified the atmosphere. The crowd sang, jumped, and raged in unison, proving the wait had been worth it.

Concert-goers could not stop raving about the event, even on social media.

“Nah, I’m blown away! What an energy. I’ve never felt the ground shake at any concert — it did last night!” tweeted broadcaster Anele Mdoda.

“Travis Scott, you moved me,” wrote SB Sibisi. “I was in a terrible place, man. I needed to scream — and now I know everything will be alright. Thank you, rager!”

Travis Scott in Johannesburg, South Africa .



That was emotional, performed Fein! X6 🥹 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AYXZvr3KIS — Hermaine M (@HermaineM) October 11, 2025

Castle Lite Unlocks Experience

Before the main event, the party had already begun at the Castle Lite Unlocks Experience — a pre- and after-party celebration at the Goldrush Dome next to the stadium.

The journey started on the Gautrain, where Castle Lite turned the ordinary commute into a moving festival. Commuters enjoyed live street performances, interactive QR codes for exclusive merchandise, and branded wayfinding directing fans to the venue.

Zakes Bantwini delivered a first-of-its-kind live DJ set on board the Gautrain, turning the ride into what organisers called a “party on the tracks.”

At the Dome, the energy intensified with a powerful mix of hip hop and Amapiano performances from Focalistic, Blxckie, Young Stunna, and Soweto’s top dancers. Kwesta curated a special hip hop showcase featuring A-Reece, Touchline, and 25K.

By the time Travis Scott took the stage, fans were primed from hours of music, movement, and adrenaline — ready for a world-class performance.

Travis Scott’s Circus Maximus Tour

In March this year, Scott announced an extension of his record-breaking Circus Maximus World Tour with a series of international stadium shows.

Produced by Live Nation and Big Concerts, the limited global run spans five countries. It began on 11 October in Johannesburg and is set to continue to Delhi, India; Seoul, South Korea; Sanya, Hainan, China; and Tokyo, Japan.

The tour originally kicked off in October 2023 and included 76 sold-out shows across North America, Europe, the UK, Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand.

It concluded as the highest-grossing rap tour in history, generating $209.3 million (around R3.6 billion) in revenue and selling 1.7 million tickets.

