WATCH: Lupe Fiasco lands in SA ahead of Back to The City festival performance

By Carlos Muchave and Bonginkosi Tiwane

11 October 2025

Lupe Fiasco spoke to South African media on Friday at the Hip Hop Museum ahead of his performance at Back to The City.

Lupe Fiasco

Lupe Fiasco has landed in South Africa ahead of his performance at Back to The City. Picture: backtothecityfestival/Instagram

On Friday, US rapper Lupe Fiasco landed in South Africa ahead of his performance at Back to The City festival hosted at Mary FitzGerald Square in Newtown, Johannesburg.

Lupe spoke to South African media on Friday at the Hip Hop Museum about his extensive discography, his lecturing and his immediate feelings about South Africa, having landed on Thursday evening.

Lupe is one of the most revered lyricists of his generation. He is famous for classic bodies of work like Food & LiquorThe Cool and Tetsuo & Youth.

One of his biggest songs, Daydreamin’, featuring Jill Scott, won a Grammy for Best Urban/Alternative Performance. His other hits include Kick Push and Sunshine.

Over the years, his presence in the commercial scene hasn’t been as prominent as it was with his earlier work. Part of this is because of a disagreement with his former label, Atlantic Records, over control of his music and promotional strategies.

“An artist like Lupe embodies what we’re about. You know he’s big on education; I think he lectures,” Back to The City founder Osmic Menoe told The Citizen after the US rapper was announced as the headliner.

