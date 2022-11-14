5FM DJ Smash Afrika allegedly cheats on Rami Chuene’s daughter with Msaki

Citizen Reporter

Just as Mzansi thought it was done trying to digest news that the “legend” Matthew Booth cheated on his wife with a colleague, South Africans woke up to yet another cheating scandal involving Rami Chuene’s daughter, Kefiloe and her estranged husband, 5fm DJ Smash Afrika.

According to the publication, Sunday World, media and radio personality Smash Afrika allegedly cheated on his wife, Kefiloe Chuene, with musician Asanda “Msaki” Mvana.

It is reported his alleged affair with Msaki led to the collapse of his marriage after the abuse Kefiloe allegedly suffered in her marriage.

Speaking to the publication, a source identified as Chuene’s relative disclosed that Kefiloe suffered emotional and psychological abuse from Smash Afrika.

The relative further said Kefiloe told them that “her marriage started disintegrating three months after their traditional wedding in 2020”.

“She told us he started throwing tantrums, telling her she was useless, and a gold digger and she and her family had conned him into marrying her,” said the relative.

‘Msaki makes him happy and gives him peace’

The Sunday paper reported that Kefiloe stumbled upon a picture of the 5FM presenter giving the musician a kiss and several love letters allegedly penned by the singer to the Massive Music presenter expressing her undying love for the married man.

The publication further said thereafter, Kefiloe reportedly confronted her husband about his adulterous affair, which he later admitted to, citing “Msaki makes him happy and gives him peace”.

Msaki’s letter read: “The box represents a commitment to loving you ravishngly and holding communication, honesty, transparency in high regard between us. As you know, I shut down in my previous relationship. I want you to know that I tend to fill this box, reflections, questions, offerings about us/ you/ me”.

However, the singer denied the allegations, simply stating that their relationship was “platonic”.

Netizens react to the cheating scandal

South African netizens went into a frenzy after the news broke out. Check out what they had to say about the revelations about Smash Afrika’s marriage:

The most shocking thing to me about this entanglement is that Msaki is into men.— Ipy (@Ipymo) November 14, 2022

If Msaki was his peace, why didn’t he just leave ngwana omong and fully focus on his peace?



I’ll never understand how this is not seen as selfish. Married or not respect your partner and if you can’t then why are you still with them?— Amo Setshedi (@ArtSetshedi) November 14, 2022

“So Msaki is a home wrecker and we have to keep quiet because she sings nice,” ChrisExcel wrote.

“Where did I get the idea that Msaki is into women? Why is she not into me,” another said.

