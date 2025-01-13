Tshwane residents warned to brace for disruptive rain and flooding

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued a yellow level four warning for Monday.

Tshwane residents have been warned to prepare for severe weather conditions, including disruptive rain and flooding.

This follows the South African Weather Services (SAWS) issuing a yellow level four warning for Monday.

Warning

The City of Tshwane Emergency Services (COT) spokesperson, Lindsay Mnguni, warned of the impact of disruptive rain, which may be accompanied by widespread showers and thundershowers that will produce heavy rainfall.

“This may include the elevated risk of localised flooding, especially of susceptible low-lying areas, informal settlements and susceptible roads. Disruptions to traffic due to major roads being flooded and minor to major vehicle accidents due to poor driving visibility and slippery road conditions.

“Localised service disruptions due to power failures and other damage to infrastructure. Some communities temporarily not accessible/cut off and danger to life due to fast flowing streams and rivers,” Mnguni said.

Safety measures

Mnguni has called on communities to observe safety measures, including staying indoors and away from metal objects which may be hit by lightning.

“Do not seek shelter under trees or tall objects if there is a thunderstorm. Avoid crossing flooded low-lying roads, bridges and swollen streams and be aware that any combination of hail, strong winds, heavy rain and/or excessive lighting can accompany thunderstorms.”

High alert

Mnguni said the COT will continue to monitor the weather reports and remain on high alert for any related emergencies.

“Residents are equally strongly urged and encouraged to stay informed and monitor short-term weather forecasts and any warnings or alerts issued by the South African Weather Service and other credible sources, and to immediately follow the recommended safety tips.

“We further call on residents to be vigilant and to please immediately report any fire or rescue incident, by calling 107 toll-free,” Mnguni said.

Heavy rain

Meanwhile, the SAWS said heavy rain is likely to continue in Mpumalanga, Limpopo and Gauteng.

It said the disruptive rainfall in Limpopo and Mpumalanga on Monday could lead to some flooding, with roads likely to be closed and potential damage to property.

