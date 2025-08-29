‘My f*k, Marelize!’: Award-winning Silwerskerm Festival favourite hits the big screen

Viral fame: 'My f*k, Marelize!' is one of those must-see movies...and the good news is that it;s now showing at a cinema near you!
It was voted as the audience favourite at last week’s 13th annual kykNET Silwerskerm Festival in Cape Town, and at the Silwerskerm Awards for Film and TV, My f*k, Marelize! raked in two of the evening’s biggest awards – Je-ani Swiegelaar took home the gong for Best Actress in a Feature Film and Zandélle Meyer for Best Supporting Actress in a Feature Film.
Je-ani and Zandélle are seen as Heidi and Marelize Horn, the mother and daughter from Windhoek who rocked the worldwide web six years ago.
This after a video clip taken Heidi of her daughter crashing her bicycle into a rugby goalpost skyrocketed around the globe, with the words “My f*k, Marelize” becoming part of the nation’s “vocabulary”.
‘My f*k, Marelize!’ on the big screen
Critics and festivalgoers have been singing the praises of My f*k, Marelize! and the good news is that the must-see movie “with plenty of soul” opened in theatres in South Africa and Namibia today (Friday, 29 August).
What the critics have to say about ‘My f*k, Marelize!’ the movie
This first-class Afrikaans film is not what you expect, and that is refreshing. It is a charming picture about forgiveness and the close bonds within a family. It will be a balm for your depression. Go and see it – it is extraordinary! – Leon van Nierop, Rapport
Swiegelaar holds and steers this movie like Heidi does her family. She never wavers towards cheap emotion, and she never overacts or plays for effect. Heidi is like a beacon in a stormy ocean, and Swiegelaar plays her with quiet conviction. – Laetitia Pople, Netwerk24
If there is one reason to watch ‘My f*k, Marelize!’, it is for Je-ani’s performance as an ordinary mother trying to protect her daughters, only to discover that they also protect her when she needs it most. – Gerhard Ehlers, Bioskoop
A firm fan favourite
One of the best Afrikaans films I have seen. People, go and watch! – Danelle Esbach on the Silwerskerm Festival’s Facebook page
The story behind the title is surprising and once again shows that there is always a story behind the story. My f*k, Marelize! is a tale that touches deeply. It is about family dynamics, love and humour, despite the bumps in the road. Excellent film! – Justine Krige after the premiere at the Silwerskerm Festival.
Three reasons to go and watch ‘My f*k, Marelize!’
- The film tells the story behind the story of the mobile phone video that a mother took of her daughter crashing into a rugby post. The words “my f*k, Marelize” became a popular expression soon after, and suddenly everyone knew who the Horns of Windhoek were.In essence, it’s a feature film about this family’s joys and sorrows and is full of humour, family love and humanity.
- The director is Zandré Coetzer, and the script was written by Brett Michael Innes. Both were nominated for Silwerskerm Awards for My f*k, Marelize! “It’s story about family,” says Coetzer. “This is a film for anyone who knows how family dynamics can also be family dynamite. The story is actually so small in its essence, but it strikes so deeply. It’s a story about life.”
- The role of Tiaan Horn is played by Neels Clasen (Niggies, Spoorloos: Losprys), and Nichola Viviers is Marelize’s older sister, Wilmari. Nichola, who studied drama at Stellenbosch University, won the Fleur du Cap Award for most promising student earlier this year.
WATCH: ‘My f*k, Marelize!’ trailer
Where to watch ‘My f*k, Marelize!’
My f*k, Marelize! is showing in the following cinemas in South Africa and Namibia from today (Friday, 29 August):
Ster-Kinekor
Gauteng
- Brooklyn Mall, Pretoria
- Cradlestone Mall, Johannesburg
- Cresta Mall, Johannesburg
- Eastgate Mall, Johannesburg
- Irene Village Mall, Centurion
- Rosebank Nouveau, Johannesburg
- The Grove Mall, Pretoria
- Vaal Mall, Vanderbijlpark
Western Cape
- Blue Route Mall, Cape Town
- Capegate, Cape Town
- Garden Route Mall, George
- Somerset Mall, Somerset West
- Tyger Valley, Cape Town
- V&A Waterfront, Cape Town
North West
- Mooi Rivier Mall, Potchefstroom
- Waterfall Mall, Rustenburg
KwaZulu-Natal
- Watercrest Mall, Pinetown
Free State
- Mimosa Mall, Bloemfontein
Eastern Cape
- Baywest, Gqeberha
Mpumalanga
- i’Langa Mall, Mbombela
Limpopo
- Mall of the North, Polokwane
Namibia
- Maerua Mall, Windhoek
- The Grove, Windhoek
NuMetro
Gauteng
- Menlyn Park, Pretoria
- Clearwater Mall, Roodepoort
- Woodlands Boulevard, Pretoria
Western Cape
- Canal Walk, Cape Town
- Mountain Mill, Worcester
KwaZulu-Natal
- Ballito Junction, Ballito
- Galleria Mall, Amanzimtoti
- The Pavilion, Durban
Eastern Cape
- Boardwalk Casino, Gqeberha
Free State
- Loch Logan Waterfront, Bloemfontein
Also showing at…
- Montecasino, Johannesburg
- Silverstar, Krugersdorp
- Epic Cinemas, Northridge Mall, Bloemfontein
- CineCentre, Grand West Casino, Cape Town
- Road House Cinema, Whale Coast, Hermanus
- Alpha Cinemas, The Strip, Welkom
- MiniMax, Paarl, Western Cape
