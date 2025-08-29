‘My f*k, Marelize!’: Award-winning Silwerskerm Festival favourite hits the big screen

Viral fame: 'My f*k, Marelize!' is one of those must-see movies...and the good news is that it;s now showing at a cinema near you!

It was voted as the audience favourite at last week’s 13th annual kykNET Silwerskerm Festival in Cape Town, and at the Silwerskerm Awards for Film and TV, My f*k, Marelize! raked in two of the evening’s biggest awards – Je-ani Swiegelaar took home the gong for Best Actress in a Feature Film and Zandélle Meyer for Best Supporting Actress in a Feature Film.

Je-ani and Zandélle are seen as Heidi and Marelize Horn, the mother and daughter from Windhoek who rocked the worldwide web six years ago.

This after a video clip taken Heidi of her daughter crashing her bicycle into a rugby goalpost skyrocketed around the globe, with the words “My f*k, Marelize” becoming part of the nation’s “vocabulary”.

‘My f*k, Marelize!’ on the big screen

Critics and festivalgoers have been singing the praises of My f*k, Marelize! and the good news is that the must-see movie “with plenty of soul” opened in theatres in South Africa and Namibia today (Friday, 29 August).

What the critics have to say about ‘My f*k, Marelize!’ the movie

This first-class Afrikaans film is not what you expect, and that is refreshing. It is a charming picture about forgiveness and the close bonds within a family. It will be a balm for your depression. Go and see it – it is extraordinary! – Leon van Nierop, Rapport

Swiegelaar holds and steers this movie like Heidi does her family. She never wavers towards cheap emotion, and she never overacts or plays for effect. Heidi is like a beacon in a stormy ocean, and Swiegelaar plays her with quiet conviction. – Laetitia Pople, Netwerk24

If there is one reason to watch ‘My f*k, Marelize!’, it is for Je-ani’s performance as an ordinary mother trying to protect her daughters, only to discover that they also protect her when she needs it most. – Gerhard Ehlers, Bioskoop

A firm fan favourite

One of the best Afrikaans films I have seen. People, go and watch! – Danelle Esbach on the Silwerskerm Festival’s Facebook page

Three reasons to go and watch ‘My f*k, Marelize!’

The film tells the story behind the story of the mobile phone video that a mother took of her daughter crashing into a rugby post. The words “my f*k, Marelize” became a popular expression soon after, and suddenly everyone knew who the Horns of Windhoek were.In essence, it’s a feature film about this family’s joys and sorrows and is full of humour, family love and humanity. The director is Zandré Coetzer, and the script was written by Brett Michael Innes. Both were nominated for Silwerskerm Awards for My f*k, Marelize! “It’s story about family,” says Coetzer. “This is a film for anyone who knows how family dynamics can also be family dynamite. The story is actually so small in its essence, but it strikes so deeply. It’s a story about life.” The role of Tiaan Horn is played by Neels Clasen (Niggies, Spoorloos: Losprys), and Nichola Viviers is Marelize’s older sister, Wilmari. Nichola, who studied drama at Stellenbosch University, won the Fleur du Cap Award for most promising student earlier this year.

WATCH: ‘My f*k, Marelize!’ trailer

Where to watch ‘My f*k, Marelize!’

My f*k, Marelize! is showing in the following cinemas in South Africa and Namibia from today (Friday, 29 August):

Ster-Kinekor

Gauteng

Brooklyn Mall, Pretoria

Cradlestone Mall, Johannesburg

Cresta Mall, Johannesburg

Eastgate Mall, Johannesburg

Irene Village Mall, Centurion

Rosebank Nouveau, Johannesburg

The Grove Mall, Pretoria

Vaal Mall, Vanderbijlpark

Western Cape

Blue Route Mall, Cape Town

Capegate, Cape Town

Garden Route Mall, George

Somerset Mall, Somerset West

Tyger Valley, Cape Town

V&A Waterfront, Cape Town

North West

Mooi Rivier Mall, Potchefstroom

Waterfall Mall, Rustenburg

KwaZulu-Natal

Watercrest Mall, Pinetown

Free State

Mimosa Mall, Bloemfontein

Eastern Cape

Baywest, Gqeberha

Mpumalanga

i’Langa Mall, Mbombela

Limpopo

Mall of the North, Polokwane

Namibia

Maerua Mall, Windhoek

The Grove, Windhoek

NuMetro

Gauteng

Menlyn Park, Pretoria

Clearwater Mall, Roodepoort

Woodlands Boulevard, Pretoria

Western Cape

Canal Walk, Cape Town

Mountain Mill, Worcester

KwaZulu-Natal

Ballito Junction, Ballito

Galleria Mall, Amanzimtoti

The Pavilion, Durban

Eastern Cape

Boardwalk Casino, Gqeberha

Free State

Loch Logan Waterfront, Bloemfontein

Also showing at…

Montecasino, Johannesburg

Silverstar, Krugersdorp

Epic Cinemas, Northridge Mall, Bloemfontein

CineCentre, Grand West Casino, Cape Town

Road House Cinema, Whale Coast, Hermanus

Alpha Cinemas, The Strip, Welkom

MiniMax, Paarl, Western Cape

