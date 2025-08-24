Lights, camera, kykNET! And the winners of the Silwerskerm Awards for Film and TV are…

The kykNET Silwerskerm awards ceremony was a showpiece of glitz, glamour and sterling talent in SA's film and TV industry.

Amid a drizzle of rain and a dazzle of stars in the entertainment world, the spotlight shone brightly on the South African television and film industry at the kykNET Silwerskerm Awards for Film and TV last night (Saturday, 23 August).

The coveted Silwerskerm trophies were awarded to actors, TV presenters and filmmakers at the annual event which took place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) on the Foreshore.

Silwerskerm Awards: kykNET honours local entertainment legends

Recognition was also given to our local legends for their lifetime contribution to keeping the nation entertained.

Leon Schuster, who has left an indelible mark on the film industry for four decades, and the versatile Vinette Ebrahim, who has become a household name as a soap actress, were also honoured by kykNET for their lifetime contributions.

Marida Swanepoel, a founding member of kykNET, was also honoured for her lifetime contribution.

“The recognition given to extraordinary work at the awards is never the reason why this content is created in the first place – it is made to captivate audiences,” explained M-Net Premium Channels director, Waldimar Pelser.

‘We see what you are doing’

“But how wonderful to be able to say thank you – and congratulations! – to everyone who achieved something remarkable in the past year.

“The judging panels spend days and weeks imagining themselves sitting on the couch with our viewers, but they also look for what raises standards, what is technically outstanding, what pushes boundaries. With this they are saying: ‘We see what you are doing, and we celebrate it!’,” he added.

Silwerskerm Festival: New trends in feature films

According to Pelser, several new trends emerged in this year’s films.

“The psychological horror Hen pushes boundaries in technique, genre and approach – we can’t wait to see the audiences’ reaction,” he says.

“While the feathers fly in Hen, the clothes come off in Showmax’s Khaki Fever. With Khaki Fever it is exciting to see how streaming services are reimagining the boundaries of Afrikaans entertainment.”

He also sees a continued drive to experiment in these titles.

“It is important to retain an appetite for risk as we all make plans to draw audiences back to theatres. Because the greatest sin content creators can commit, is to bore their audiences.”

Waldimar also announced at the awards that a documentary series on Leon Schuster will premiere on kykNET on 1 October, while many of his films will air on M-Net from September.

When and where to watch kykNET Silwerskerm awards ceremony

The kykNET Silwerskerm Awards for Film and TV will be broadcast this evening (Sunday 24 August) at 7pm on kykNET (DStv channel 144).

The winners in the TV categories

Best Lead in a Comedy

Bianca Flanders – Mince jou hare

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy

Tobie Cronjé – Pronk Primêr

Best Actor in a Drama

Frank Opperman – Nêrens, Noord-Kaap

Best Actress in a Drama

Ilse Klink – Nêrens, Noord-Kaap

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama

Geon Nel – Nêrens, Noord-Kaap

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama

Daneel van der Walt – Nêrens, Noord-Kaap

Best Actor in a Telenovela or Soap

Justin Strydom – Diepe waters

Best Actress in a Telenovela or Soap

Nadia Valvekens – Diepe waters

Best Supporting Actor in a Telenovela or Soap

Therese Bam – Wyfie

Best Newcomer in a Telenovela or Soap

Mila de Villiers – Reënboogrant (S1)

Best Entertainment Show Presenter

Emo Adams – Oppi noot

Best Lifestyle Show Presenter (including talk and magazine shows)

Hannon Bothma – Glam Guru

Best Current Affairs or Talk Show Presenter

Lourensa Eckard – In Gesprek

Best Reality Show Presenters

Bertus Basson & Kobus Botha – Kokkedoor: Vuur & vlam

Best Ensemble Presenting Team

Breyton Paulse, Hamilton Wessels, Rika Nieuwoudt, Rikus de Beer, Janina Oberholzer, Jean de Villiers, Jonathan Mokuena, Jannie du Plessis, Tommy Dickson (Chef Vaatjie) – Toks & tjops

The winners in the feature film categories:

Best Supporting Actor

Francois Jacobs – Khaki Fever

Best Supporting Actress

Zandélle Meyer – My f*k, Marelize!

Best Actor

Stian Bam – Hen

Best Actress

Je-ani Swiegelaar – My f*k, Marelize!

Best Feature Film

The Heart Is a Muscle