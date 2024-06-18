Pomp and splendour: Mzansi National Orchestra to perform at presidential inauguration

The Mzansi National Orchestra will mark the beginning of Cyril Ramaphosa's second term as president with a special musical performance.

The Mzansi National Philharmonic Orchestra will be performing at the presidential inauguration ceremony. Picture: Supplied

The Mzansi National Philharmonic Orchestra (Mzansi NPO) will perform at the inauguration ceremony of president-elect Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Wednesday, 19 June.

The momentous occasion will mark the beginning of Ramaphosa’s second term in office and will be celebrated with a special musical performance by the country’s national orchestra, as well as other well-known local artists.

The 71-year-old statesman was re-elected as president at the first sitting of the National Assembly (NA) at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Friday, 14 June.

Mzansi National Philharmonic Orchestra

The Mzansi National Philharmonic Orchestra was officially launched on 14 July 2022 as an initiative of the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture.

The orchestra receives an annual grant of about R20 million from government and comprises up to 110 non-permanent musicians drawn from regional orchestras, universities and freelance musicians.

Since its inception, Mzansi NPO has embarked on two short national concert tours that included performances in Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town and Gqeberha.

Mzansi National Orchestra to feature Zoë Modiga, Karendra Devroop

“The performance by the Mzansi National Philharmonic Orchestra will undoubtedly add a touch of elegance and cultural significance to the proceedings, highlighting the nation’s commitment to the arts and creativity,” said Deputy Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Nocawe Mafu.

“Mzansi National Philharmonic Orchestra is honoured to be part of this significant event in the nation’s history,” enthused the orchestra’s chief executive and artistic director, Bongani Tembe.

“Under the baton of Chad Hendricks and featuring singer Zoë Modiga, and saxophonist Karendra Devroop, the national orchestra will showcase a repertoire that reflects on the diversity and richness of South Africa’s music heritage,” he added.

Zoë Modiga

Zoë Modiga is one of the The 2023 Standard Bank Young Artist (SBYA) Award winners of 2023. Picture: Supplied/ Kgabo Legora

The 30-year-old Modiga is a 2023 Standard Bank Young Artist Award winner who will bring her discography, including her debut album, Yellow: The Novel; her celebrated, award-winning sophomore album, Inganekwane, and the spirited, wildly anticipated new body of work, Nomthandazo, to the National Arts Festival stage.

The 50th National Arts Festival takes place in Makhanda (formerly Grahamstown) from 20 to 30 June 2024.

Song and dance for Ramaphosa: More top artists set to perform at inauguration

Other artists who are set to perform at the presidential inauguration, include Sjava, Makhadzi, Vicky Sampson, traditional singer Nothembi Mkhwebane and gospel vocalist Lebo Sekgobela.