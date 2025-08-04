Ntokozo Mbambo named as CeCe Winans’ supporting act after honouring Rebecca Malope

Mbambo will join HLE and Xola Toto as a supporting act for CeCe Winans during all four performances in Cape Town and Johannesburg.

After honouring Gospel icon Dr Rebecca Malope at the Basadi Awards in Music over the weekend, singer Ntokozo Mbambo was named as one of the supporting acts for CeCe Winans’ tour of Mzansi.

Malope was bestowed the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Basadi in Music Awards, where Mbambo performed some of Malope’s classic songs just before accepting the award.

A mindful Monday moment: “I praise You for I am fearfully and wonderfully made”🙌🏾

This weekend I was blessed to honour a woman who is in my life journey as an inspiration; Mam #RebeccaMalope. pic.twitter.com/zKMUQHHAo0 — Ntokozo Mba(mbo-tha) (@NtokozoMbambo) August 4, 2025

“Looking back, we came into the industry when it was male-dominated. But today, here we are. Thank you so much,” said Malope in her acceptance speech.

Mbabo did renditions of Malope classics like Ngegazi Lemvana and Uthando Lwam on Saturday night at the Joburg Theatre.

ALSO READ: Dr Rebecca Malope to receive lifetime honour at Basadi in Music Awards

CeCe Winans in SA

Bridge Nation, in partnership with Collective Records, on Monday announced that 15-time Grammy Award-winning gospel legend Winans is bringing her More Than This World Tour to South Africa this month.

Mbambo and HLE, along with rising star Xola Toto, were named as Winans’ supporting acts for the four-night performance, which will see the US Gospel royalty belting it out in Johannesburg and Cape Town for two nights in each city.

The shows will be held at Rhema Bible Church (Johannesburg, 19 & 20 August), and Grand Arena at GrandWest (Cape Town, 22 & 23 August).

Media personality Rorisang Thandekiso will host each of the nights.

“This tour is more than a concert—it’s a divine invitation to worship, reminding us of the unshakable hope and love that unite us all,” said Winans.

“These nights are going to be unforgettable—bring your family, your friends, and your praise. I can’t wait to worship with you and lift up the name of Jesus together.”

Cece comes from the Winans family, which holds a prominent legacy in gospel music, with a multi-generational impact that extends from the pioneering group “The Winans” to individual careers and collaborations within the family.

The family’s blend of soulful vocals and R&B influences, combined with their strong faith, resonated with both gospel and mainstream audiences.

In her own right, Winans is the best-selling and most awarded female gospel artist of all time, with over 40 Dove Awards, 15 Grammy Awards, and countless other accolades to her name. Goodness of God and Holy Forever are some of her biggest songs.

NOW READ: WATCH: Ntokozo Mbambo mesmerises Springbok fans with national anthem