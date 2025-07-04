Multimedia

PICTURES: Hollywoodbets Durban July fashion show highlights

Compiled by Michel Bega

4 July 2025

09:30 pm

The glamorous Hollywoodbets Durban July Preview Fashion Show took place last week at uMhlanga's Gateway Theatre Of Shopping, showcasing bold fashion and flair ahead of the big race day.

Hollywoodbets Durban July fashion show

Hollywoodbets Durban July fashion show held at Gateway Theatre of Shopping in uMhlanga. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal

Shoppers, designers, and VIPs were treated to a dazzling evening of music, movement, and couture.

The Hollywoodbets Durban July race is to take place at the Greyville race course in Durban on Saturday attracting thousands of locals and international racegoers.

Hollywoodbets Durban July fashion show
Picture: Rajesh Jantilal
Hollywoodbets Durban July fashion show
Picture: Rajesh Jantilal
Hollywoodbets Durban July fashion show
Picture: Rajesh Jantilal
Hollywoodbets Durban July fashion show
Picture: Rajesh Jantilal
Hollywoodbets Durban July fashion show
Picture: Rajesh Jantilal
Hollywoodbets Durban July fashion show
Picture: Rajesh Jantilal
Hollywoodbets Durban July fashion show
Picture: Rajesh Jantilal
Hollywoodbets Durban July fashion show
Picture: Rajesh Jantilal
Hollywoodbets Durban July fashion show
Picture: Rajesh Jantilal

