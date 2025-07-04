PICTURES: Hollywoodbets Durban July fashion show highlights

The glamorous Hollywoodbets Durban July Preview Fashion Show took place last week at uMhlanga's Gateway Theatre Of Shopping, showcasing bold fashion and flair ahead of the big race day.
Hollywoodbets Durban July fashion show held at Gateway Theatre of Shopping in uMhlanga. Picture: Rajesh Jantilal
Shoppers, designers, and VIPs were treated to a dazzling evening of music, movement, and couture.
The Hollywoodbets Durban July race is to take place at the Greyville race course in Durban on Saturday attracting thousands of locals and international racegoers.
