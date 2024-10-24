Kalawa Jazmee is Oskido’s pride as he receives Chairperson’s Award from the Samas

The award acknowledges Oskido’s contributions as a music executive, producer, entrepreneur, and cultural pioneer.

Reflecting on his career, seasoned producer and entrepreneur Oscar ‘Oskido’ Mdlongwa said the creation of his record label Kalawa Jazmee is the highlight of his long-standing career.

“There have been many highlights in my career, but I’d say the most defining moment was the founding of Kalawa Jazmee Records,” he said.

Affectionately known as Oskido, the industry veteran reflected on his years in the media industry after being announced as this year’s recipient of the Chairperson’s Award from the South African Music Awards (Samas).

“I am deeply humbled and honoured by this recognition. It’s a reflection of not just my work but the incredible support and collaboration I’ve had throughout my career. From Kalawa Jazmee to the artists, DJs, and industry professionals I’ve worked with, we’ve built something truly special together.”

Kalawa Jazmee

Kalawa Jazmee was founded in the early 90s after a fierce rivalry between two record labels, Kalawa and Jazmee.

The company Kalawa was formed by Christos Katsaitis, Don Laka, Bruce “Dope” Sebitlo and Oskido while Jazmee was founded by by Jakarumba, Eugene Mojalefa, Mahoota and Mandla “Spikiri”.

The two labels fought over Trompies’ 1994 smash hit Sigiya Ngengoma.

Christos eventually left the record label and in 2001 Oskido, Spikiri, Bruce, Mjokes and Mahoota formed Dangerous Combination Crew trading as Kalawa Jazzmee Records while Don Laka formed Bokone Music.

The independent label has gone on to be a custodian of the sound of South African youth and has helped establish careers for many.

Black Coffee and DJ Tira kicked off their careers in the music business by establishing their record labels Soulistic Records and Afrotainment respectively by licensing their music when they were unknown, through Kalawa Jazmee.

“It wasn’t just about creating a label, it was about building a platform for South African talent to shine. Seeing artists grow and become household names, knowing that we were helping to shape the sound of South African music, especially through kwaito, was a moment of true realisation that we were making history,” said the modest Oskido.

“This award is a reminder that our contributions can have a lasting impact, and I’m grateful to have played a part in shaping the future of South African music,” said Oskido.

In 2023 Mzansi Magic aired a four-part biopic series which told the story of the iconic label.

Longevity

CEO of the Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA) Nhlanhla Sibisi said Oskido’s contribution to the South African music industry cannot be overstated.

“His influence spans across multiple generations and his visionary leadership has not only given rise to some of the biggest names in our industry but has also ensured the sustainability of our creative economy. We are proud to honour him with the RiSA Chairperson’s Award,” Sibisi said.

Yvonne Chaka Chaka was last year’s recipient of the prestigious awards.

In the mid-2000s, Oskido, alongside industry giants Greg Maloka, DJ Fresh, Vinny Da Vinci, and DJ Christos, co-founded Deejays Unite (DJU) – a collective aimed at shaping the future of South African music.

From this visionary collaboration, they launched the Southern African Music Conference (SAMC), a groundbreaking platform that would revolutionise the music industry by offering invaluable business insights to aspiring musicians and industry professionals.

