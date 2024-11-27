Tyla bags eight nominations at 2024 Billboard Music Awards

South African superstar Tyla continues to make waves on the global stage, achieving numerous musical milestones.

The 22-year-old Grammy Award-winning singer has scooped eight nominations at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs), which are set to be held in Los Angeles on 12 December.

Tyla is recognised in several prestigious categories, including Top R&B Artist, Top R&B Female Artist, and Top Afrobeats Artist.

Her self-titled debut album is in the running for Top R&B Album, while her hit single Water has earned a nomination for Top R&B Song.

In the Top Afrobeats Song category, she made a strong impression with three entries for her singles: Water, Truth or Dare, and Jump, featuring Gunna and Skillibeng.

Leading the nominations is Zach Bryan with 21 nods in 18 categories, while Taylor Swift follows closely with 17 nods in 16 categories.

Tyla is tied in third place with Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone, and Teddy Swims, who all received eight nominations.

Billboard Music Awards are based on outstanding chart performance, album and digital songs sales, radio airplay, streaming, touring and social engagement + tracked over the past 12 months.



Congratulations @Tyllaaaaaaa, your workings are evident for all to see 🙏👏 pic.twitter.com/1U8DRHO5ci — Tyla Club (@TylaClub) November 26, 2024

Tyla’s year of triumphs

This year, Tyla reached the peak of her career with multiple milestones, including winning several MTV EMAs, a Grammy, and an MTV VMA.

Earlier this week, Tyla’s self-titled album was listed among the top 10 most-streamed female albums of 2024 on Spotify, sitting at number nine, according to Chart Data.

Most streamed 2024 female albums on Spotify:



#1 THE TORTURED POETS DEPARTMENT

#2 HIT ME HARD AND SOFT

#3 Short n' Sweet

#4 Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran

#5 eternal sunshine

#6 BRAT

#7 Radical Optimism

#8 COWBOY CARTER

#9 Tyla

#10 The Secret of Us — chart data (@chartdata) November 25, 2024

The album reached a billion streams on the same music streaming platform in June this year.

To date, Tyla’s popular song Water has garnered more than 890 million streams on Spotify, with over 138 million for Truth or Dare and 189 million for Jump.

Ending the year on a high note

Tyla is also expected to end the year on a high note with several events, including her own concerts in December.

She will perform at Cape Town’s GrandWest Grand Arena on 5 December and Pretoria’s SunBet Arena on 7 December.

Before the tour, she will make a special appearance in Johannesburg on 4 December at Coke Studios, where she will debut her new single, “Tears”, created in collaboration with Coke Studios, live for the first time.

“My music is all about creating connections, sharing culture, and influences from all over the world, and I know fans will feel that in Tears.

“I can’t wait to see everyone, including my fans, friends, and family, in Johannesburg and share this unforgettable experience together,” Tyla said in a statement.

