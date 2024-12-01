The Jesus Collective: Spreading the gospel for one last time this year [VIDEO]

In their last outreach of the year, music group the Jesus Collective will be in Cape Town to spread the gospel.

The founder of the ensemble, Hilton Petersen, told The Citizen that their evangelistic efforts are simply taking a leaf from Christ’s book.

“Jesus says in his word that those who come after me will do great things. This is an evangelistic outreach. When Jesus walked from city to city, we are just taking that same model and going out and sending a message of hope,” Petersen said.

The Jesus Collective is an evangelical music organisation that aims to uplift communities through gospel music and mentor up-and-coming musicians who are from previously disadvantaged areas.

The organisation partners with established South African artists and community leaders who mentor these musicians and travel as part of The Jesus Collective.

The final outreach of the year will be held at Siloam Ministries in Protea Park, in Cape Town. The outreaches are freely open to the public.

Last of the year

For the last outreach, the collective has roped in artists Loyiso Bala and Khaya Mthwethwa.

Peterson said having the two recognisable singers was a sign that they have bought into the collective’s vision, similar to how the biblical Noah’s family bought into the vision to build an ark.

“It’s obviously an understanding that these guys believe in the vision. It was Noah that the Lord gave a word to say go build an ark; his wife and his kids had to buy into that vision and it’s a sign that these guys have bought into the vision and that’s so highly appreciated.”

“This one is special because it’s our last one and we get to rest and spend time with families. We get to basically see the hard work that we’ve put in for this year and we’ve seen how God has kept us this year,” he said.

Petersen said they have had about a dozen outreaches throughout the year. The events are also held in poor towns that may never have the opportunity to experience famous artists perform.

New music

The Jesus Collective’s last album was the live recording of Restored in 2022. They recently released a single with Loyiso, titled Freedom Song.

“We’re definitely planning on releasing a full album in 2025,” confirmed Peterson.

Petersen is also the President of Collective Records, the record label that the group is signed under.

