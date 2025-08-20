‘It was spiritually awakening’: Phumlani Mndebele on portraying Nyengelezi in ‘Shaka iLembe’

Phumlani bowed out of the show earlier this month.

Actor Phumlani Mndebele says his role as Nyengelezi on Mzansi Magic’s hit drama Shaka iLembe was a spiritually awakening experience.

The theatre and television star bowed out of the show earlier this month.

Culture and history lessons

Speaking to The Citizen, Mndebele said the show not only connected him to his cultural roots but also deepened his understanding of history.

“For me, it was quite a spiritual show. I learnt so much about my culture, my people, and King Shaka himself – just how powerful he was as a black man.

“It was an amazing experience. But most importantly, it was spiritually awakening for me to know my roots and where I come from,” he said.

Mndebele first joined the drama in its first seaon which premiered in June 2023.

His character began as a mysterious figure confined to a cave, before developing further in season two.

“In the first season, Nyengelezi was inside the cave and people couldn’t understand who he was. But in season two we saw him leave the cave and join the Ndwandwe clan. That growth was incredible because people got to see that he was human, that he could connect and live among others,” he explained.

Life beyond ‘Shaka iLembe’

While his journey on Shaka iLembe has ended, Mndebele said he remains busy with theatre work.

“I do a lot of theatre productions, so people will catch me on stage. Now and then I may do TV roles, but mainly it’s theatre for now,” he added.

