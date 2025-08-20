WATCH: Former ‘Uzalo’ star Glen Gabela grateful as donations pour in

A video of Gabela asking for help went viral on social media a few days ago.

Former Uzalo actor Glen Gabela has expressed gratitude after receiving donations from his supporters.

This follows a viral video of him asking for help on social media a few days ago.

The video was posted by uMkhonto weSizwe Creatives (MKC) president Thulile Gambushe, who has been spearheading an initiative to improve Gabela’s living conditions.

Glen Gabela gets a new bed

In a video recently posted by Gambushe, Gabela expressed gratitude for the support, saying he had managed to get a new bed from the donations.

“Mzansi, thank you very much for all that you have done for me. I know how difficult my situation was.

“I also want to thank you for the little that you have given, which has ended up making a big difference. Here is a bed from what you have contributed. From the bottom of my heart, thank you,” he said.

Among other improvements, Gambushe shared that Gabela’s door, which was in poor condition, has been replaced.

Minister Gayton McKenzie to follow up

After Gabela’s video circulated on social media, Minister of the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, said he would look into the matter.

“Thanks, will follow up and revert back today. This is extremely sad,” he tweeted.

Thanks, will follow up and revert back today. This is extremely sad. https://t.co/qWfH9dtxHu — Gayton McKenzie (@GaytonMcK) August 14, 2025

