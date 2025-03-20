‘Podcasts are the new encyclopaedias’, says Miss SA runner-up as she launches her own

'Podcasts are the new encyclopaedias of information, ideas and knowledge, and have become an important global platform for engagement,' says Nompumelelo Maduna.

2024 Miss SA runner-up Nompumelelo Maduna is launching her own podcast to inspire others. Picture: Supplied

Despite some calling for the price of podcast equipment to be increased due to the medium’s ubiquity and low entry level, 2024 Miss South Africa runner-up Nompumelelo Maduna is launching her own podcast.

“Podcasts are the new encyclopaedias of information, ideas and knowledge, and [they] have become an important global platform for engagement,” averred Maduna.

Maduna was the first runner-up at the Miss SA 2024 pageant.

The beauty pageant runner-up, who hails from Soweto, said podcast content can empower listeners.

“…and the importance of mentorship is me ensuring I play my part in making it accessible,” shared Maduna.

Through her podcast, Maduna hopes to impact young people’s lives, enable them to dream beyond the realm of reality and start conversations to ignite hope and inspire transformative change.

“I want to tap into the experience of incredible people, some of whom we look up to and whom we idolise. I want to get to the source and the magic of what it took for them to get where they are and the challenges they faced along their journey.”

Perseverance

Maduna wasn’t competing in the Miss SA pageant for the first time in 2024.

In 2019, the year in which the crown went to Zozibini Tunzi, who also went on to win Miss Universe, Maduna made it to the top five of the national beauty pageant.

“It feels like longer than five years, but my determination to take the crown hasn’t changed. I have always dreamt of becoming a Miss South Africa; the empowering women who have worn the crown have inspired me to one day walk in their shoes,” said Maduna in 2024 while competing.

Although her dream of being crowned Miss SA didn’t come to fruition, she will use the experience gained on her journey to inspire others through her podcast.

“There are lessons from my own journey. I took a taxi to university – if I wasted the money I had, I soon learnt that I would have to walk instead,” she shared.

“It is now more important than ever to ignite hope, inspiration and transformative change in our young people to know what it takes to get to where they want to go. You need patience, perseverance and resilience.”

Named the Impumelelo Mentorship Podcast, the platform is an extension of her advocacy campaign and will be available on multiple streaming platforms.

The first season of the podcast will consist of six episodes and is due to launch at the end of March.

The podcast is part of the Impumelelo Mentorship movement, which is dedicated to breaking barriers and unlocking the potential of young people through mentorship.

“By providing guidance, support and opportunities, the aim is to nurture the talents and aspirations of the next generation. My mission is to change mindsets, foster ambition and create a stronger and more equitable society.”

