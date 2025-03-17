‘I cried the entire day’: Former Miss SA Natasha Joubert on her dream wedding

The couple's intimate wedding celebration was held at the Cavalli Estate in Cape Town.

Natasha Joubert with her husband and their close family and friends during their wedding rehearsal dinner in Cape Town. Picture: Instagram/@natasha_joubert

Former Miss South Africa, Natasha Joubert, tied the knot with her long-time partner, Enrico Vermaak, over the weekend.

The couple’s intimate wedding celebration was held at the Cavalli Estate in Cape Town.

While Natasha has yet to share her official wedding photos, she offered fans a glimpse of the pre-wedding festivities.

The couple kicked off the celebrations with a special rehearsal dinner attended by their closest friends and family.

For the dinner, the lady of the moment wore a stunning white Quinn Fringe Bodycon dress paired with the white Steve Maiden Evelyn Dress Heels.

“Pre-wedding celebrations at the venue we will forever remember as the most special place to us. Uniting two families together is something worth celebrating.

“What a perfect night, paired with some perfect company and, of course, a South African braai,” Natasha wrote, captioning her dinner clip.

‘Feeling like the luckiest woman in the world’

On Monday, Natasha took to Instagram Stories to express her excitement about officially being Mrs Vermaak.

“I woke up feeling like the luckiest woman in the world. Our wedding day was literally perfect,” she wrote.

She shared that everything went perfectly, and she couldn’t stop shedding tears of joy.

“From the weather to our guests, the decor, details — everything! I cried the entire day out of joy.

“When I stood at the aisle, I even asked my sister, ‘Is my makeup okay?’ She couldn’t even lie and said, ‘Nope.’ Best day of our lives,” she shared.

Natasha and Enrico’s ten years of bliss

Natasha and Enrico will be celebrating 10 years of their relationship this year.

The pair got engaged during a romantic sunset yacht cruise at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town in February last year.

In the weeks leading up to the wedding, Natasha enjoyed a series of bachelorette parties, starting with a luxurious four-day celebration at the Bakubung Bush Lodge in Pilanesberg Game Reserve, North West.

