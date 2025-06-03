Presley Chweneyagae: Mourners gathered at Mmabatho like they did in 2018 for HHP

Referring to Chweneyagae by his local nickname, Tobetsa, Makapan said the late actor was a people’s person.

In his welcome note at the memorial service of actor Presley Chweneyagae, the mayor of Mahikeng, Tshepiso Mphehlo, reflected on the pinnacle of the province’s art scene when Tsosti was released.

“That period was a pinnacle period for the arts and culture in Mahikeng,” shared Mphehlo.

The memorial service is being held at the Mmabatho Convention Centre for the late 40-year-old actor, who passed away a week ago.

This is the first of two memorial services expected this week. The other service will be held at Pretoria’s State Theatre on Thursday for his friends and industry colleagues who are based in Gauteng.

‘Like we did for HHP’

The mayor said that when the Oscar-winning film Tsotsi was released in 2005, Motswako — a rap style that blends Setswana rap lyrics with English — was at its height, with artists like HHP and Tuks in their prime.

“For us as youngsters, this provided hope. We had believed that challenges in our background could be overcome. We knew through their rise to stardom that we too will be called for greatness,” said the mayor, mentioning other artists from the province like Mo Molemi, among others.

“Today, like we did in 2018, in this very hall for HHP, we are gathered here to bid farewell once again to a torchbearer of hope. Through the decades, we’ve seen him illuminate our TV screens with talent.”

Real name Jabulani Tsambo, HHP died of suicide in 2018.

‘A people’s person’

Friend and former Generations actor Rantebeng Makapan was one of the speakers on the day.

Referring to Chweneyagae by his local nickname, Tobetsa, Makapan said the late actor was a people’s person.

“Tobetsa was able to gather people. Tobetsa was a people’s person. There are many people who wanted to get this opportunity to speak about their experience with Tobetsa, but did not have the opportunity to come here.

“It’s not that you were undermined [or] ignored…it’s just that the programme was set the way it was. I wasn’t even supposed to be standing here, the person who was meant to stand here was unable to attend,” said Makapan.

The actor, whom many viewers will remember as Thomas on Generations, said he spent most of his time with Chweneyagae in Pretoria, where they first met after being introduced by a mutual friend.

“Even through the pain we’re feeling right now, we all know he made us laugh. He was a people’s person who was able to be, [to] chill with us. He didn’t care to chill at a five-star place, even if we chilled under the tree, he never judged people.”

Makapan said he went to Chweneyagae’s house after the news broke of his passing, and that the deceased’s wife said he should be celebrated instead of mourned.

“He did so many things for us to come here and cry for him.”

