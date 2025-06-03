Nozipho Ntshangase’s husband of 17 years marries second wife

Nozipho previously opened up about the pain caused by her husband’s decision to take a second wife.

The Mommy Club star Nozipho Ntshangase’s husband of more than 17 years, Zola Ntshangase, has officially taken a second wife.

In a statement issued in March 2024, Zola confirmed he was taking another wife, revealing that lobola negotiations were underway at the time.

He also condemned social media backlash directed at his soon-to-be second wife.

“I have noted the media outroar and backlash misdirected towards the name of my soon-to-be second wife, Ms Misokuhle. The disparaging remarks levelled at Ms Misokuhle are tantamount to unfair treatment characterised by abuse and stigmatisation,” the statement added.

This past weekend, Zola and his 25-year-old bride, Misokuhle Nomsheshe, celebrated their union with a traditional wedding ceremony.

Misokuhle has since shared images and videos from the lavish celebration on her Instagram page.

ALSO READ: ‘Terrible to watch’ – netizens react to a video of an altercation in the ‘Mommy Club’ star’s home

Nozipho Ntshangase: ‘I don’t think it’s fair’

The wedding has sparked mixed reactions on social media, as The Mommy Club fans recalled an emotional episode in which Nozipho broke down over her husband’s decision to marry another wife.

In an episode from the show’s second season, Nozipho opened up about the emotional toll the decision had taken on her and her children.

“The plan has changed, and I find that this plan has changed only to bring me pain and to bring my kids pain. So, I am not happy with the plan, and I don’t think it’s fair because what am I going to do?

“You spend 17 years building with someone, you spend your whole life not having to worry if someone will be there for birthdays and Christmases. You spend the rest of your life planning that when we are both 50 years old, we are going to do this and that — and then suddenly, out of nowhere, the plan changes,” Nozipho said, tearing up.

Watching this really broke my heart. Strength to Nozi and her family. 🍃✨#TheMommyClub pic.twitter.com/wZoI1lNYUt — Cinnamon Pigment🍁 (@Phee_Lebeko) April 1, 2024

Tjo Nozipho's husband is gone, like really gone. Love & light to her❤️. pic.twitter.com/Yj2otY6fZh June 1, 2025

Mummy clubs Nozipho Ntshangase’s husband is tieing the knot today hectic day for Noz pic.twitter.com/axFRNCkBxL — Nomakazi (@Mk1Nomakazi) June 1, 2025

Nozipho will never heal. She'll learn to live with it but she'll cry till she's gone. So unfair. — Bikinyana (@_Oreo_M_) June 2, 2025

NOW READ: A spy’s story – David Africa’s book ‘Lives On The Line’ thrills