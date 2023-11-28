Radio personality Thandymamakhe to host the Rainbow Nation Fest in Mpumalanga

While planning your festive season activities and aiming for quality family time, consider including this event in your plans.

Versatile figure in radio, events and entertainment Nomthandazo Mahlangu, popularly known as Thandymamakhe, will host the much-anticipated Rainbow Nation Fest at Bears Palace in Carolina, Mpumalanga.

Known for her engaging presence and compelling voice, Thandymamakhe is committed to taking the event to new levels, ensuring an unforgettable experience for all attendees.

The Rainbow Nation Fest

The Rainbow Nation Fest is set to celebrate diversity, unity, and the vibrant community spirit against the picturesque backdrop of Carolina.

The event will showcase a variety of entertainment, including live performances and a lively atmosphere reflecting the diverse tapestry of South African culture.

Chosen as the host for the Rainbow Nation Fest, Thandymamakhe will bring her unique blend of charisma, energy, and expertise to the stage.

With a successful career as a radio presenter, DJ, voiceover artist, and master of ceremonies, Thandymamakhe is well-acquainted with captivating audiences and crafting memorable moments.

Thandymamakhe’s enthusiastic anticipation and insights for the Bears Palace Rainbow Nation Fest

Discussing her role as the host, Thandymamakhe expressed her honour in taking on this responsibility and shares insights into what fans can anticipate during the event.

“I am thrilled to be a part of the Bears Palace Rainbow Nation Fest.

“It’s an honour to celebrate the diversity of our community and create a space where everyone can come together for a day of joy and unity. Get ready for an unforgettable experience!” said Thandymamakhe.

Details about the Bears Palace Rainbow Nation Fest

As people are getting ready for the festive season and making plans for the events they’d like to attend, this event, taking place on 16 December from 11am, is considered one of those must-attend gig.

Revellers can expect a day full of fun with entertainment, cultural displays, and the lively spirit of the Rainbow Nation.

