James Blunt heading to SA: ‘I’m looking forward to crowd surfing at a venue near you…’

UK music superstar James Blunt will be returning to South African shores in 2024 as part of his upcoming world tour. Take a look at the details.

British singer-songwriter James Blunt will be embarking on a world tour in 2024 to promote his new album, ‘Who We Used to Be’. Photo: Supplied/ Michael Clement

Big Concerts has announced that multiple award-winning and Grammy-nominated artist James Blunt will be returning to South Africa after almost a decade as part of his upcoming world tour, in support of his new album, entitled Who We Used To Be.

The You’re Beautiful hitmaker will be making his way to South Africa in September 2024. The last time Blunt graced Mzansi fans with his presence was way back in 2015 as part of his world tour celebrating the release of his fourth studio album, Moon Landing.

James Blunt in SA: When and where?

This time round, Blunt and his band are set to wow fans at on 12 September at GrandWest’s Grand Arena, in Cape Town; and on 14 September at the SunBet Arena, at Pretoria’s Time Square.

“I cannot find the words to say how excited I am to get back out on the road again on tour in 2024. My new album was incredibly fun to write and record, and some of the new songs will undoubtedly get you up on your feet and dancing again,” the British singer-songwriter enthused about his world tour.

“I’m looking forward to crowd surfing at a venue near you!” Blunt was quoted as saying by Big Concerts.

Ticket information

Tickets will go on sale from Friday, 1 December at 9am at Ticketmaster.

The Discovery Bank pre-sale begins on Wednesday, 29 November at 9pm and will run until 8:59am on Friday, 1 December.

For complete tour and ticket information visit www.bigconcerts.co.za.

WATCH: James Blunt SA tour promo video

First new single from ‘Who We Used to Be’

The first upbeat single from Blunt’s latest album, Beside You, was directed by Craig Bingham. The music video is said to have been inspired by memories of the musician’s past.

“Meeting versions of himself throughout his life, the video sees James embrace the characters of his past self, as he moves forward,” read a statement from the events company.

WATCH: ‘Beside You’ music video

Who We Used To Be follows Blunt’s 2019 album, Once Upon A Mind.

According to the statement, Blunt “worked with a variety of producers including Jonny Coffer, Red Triangle, Jack & Coke, and Steve Robson. His recent greatest hits collection, ‘The Stars Beneath My Feet’, went Gold selling over 100 000 copies.

Putting it Bluntly

Take a look at Facts.Net‘s “James Blunt fact-file”:

The inspiration for ‘You’re Beautiful’

A pained Blunt wrote the chart-topping hit after spotting his ex-girlfriend with another man. Featured on his 2004 debut album, Back to Bedlam, it catapulted him to international stardom.

A former British army officer

Before pursuing his music career, Blunt served as a British Army officer in Kosovo during the conflict in the late 1990s. He was even awarded the NATO Meritorious Service Medal for bravery.

James Blunt’s impressive academic resume

The musician studied aerospace manufacturing engineering and sociology at the prestigious University of Bristol.

Musician with a heart

Blunt is also known for his philanthropic efforts, supporting organisations such as Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders) and Help for Heroes.