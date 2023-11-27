Complete list of 2023 Crown Gospel Music Awards winners

The awards were hosted in Johannesburg for the first time.

Swazi Dlamini was the night’s biggest winner at the 16th Annual Crown Gospel Music Awards on Sunday.

She scooped two awards, Best Jazz Song and Best Video KingD Collaboration.

Dumi Mkokstad, who was the most nominated artist this year with five categories, only bagged one award.

The prestigious awards were hosted in Johannesburg, Gauteng, at the FNB stadium for the first time.

The founder of Crown Gospel Music Awards, Zanele Mbokazi, said she wants to make gospel films that will tell the story Crowns, its journey and the ordinary gospel people it has worked with.

“The Crowns are no longer about me or the nominees or the winners but the people who support the music, attend concerts, download and vote for the musicians when the time comes. The crowns are a family event and caters for the whole family (mother, father, son, daughter, and siblings). Everyone can relate to the crowns.”

The films include the untold story of Rebecca Malope and the documentary behind the Crown Gospel Awards, which will unfold the 16 years of the cost of the crowns.

“People promise to endorse and support the crowns, and sometimes they don’t show up at meetings and don’t take our calls, but we continue pushing and trying to put on a world-class production,” Zanele said.

Winners of the 2023 Crown Gospel Awards

Best Female

Sindi Ntombela

Best Male

Jumbo Album 3C

Best of Africa Gospel

Tsepo Lesola

Best Traditional

Butho Vuthela Song

Best Jazz song

Swazi Dlamini

Best Accapela

Yithi Laba

Gospel Singers Best Rap

Vovee and LG

Best Community Outreach

Letia Mawelane

Best Producer Producer

Khaya Mthethwa for 3C Live

Best New Comer (2 winners)

Sibusiso Nzima (KZN) and Soso Maholwana (Eastern Cape)

Best Clap and Tap

Spiritual Gospel choir

Best Gospel Itende

Londiwe Spe Nxumalo (Swaziland)

Best Video KingD Collaboration

Swazi Dlamini and Phutuma Tiso

Best Live Recording

Gershom Ntimane Group

Best Gospel Group

Thembisa Gospel Group

Best Worship Song

Collen Maluleke

Best Writer

Dumi Mkokstad

Best Classic

Joseph Tshawane

Best Contemporary

Mnqobi Nxumalo

Best Praise

Tebs David

