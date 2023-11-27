Complete list of 2023 Crown Gospel Music Awards winners
The awards were hosted in Johannesburg for the first time.
Crown Gospel Music Award winner, Swazi Dlamini, and her husband. Picture: Instagram/@theeswazi
Swazi Dlamini was the night’s biggest winner at the 16th Annual Crown Gospel Music Awards on Sunday.
She scooped two awards, Best Jazz Song and Best Video KingD Collaboration.
Dumi Mkokstad, who was the most nominated artist this year with five categories, only bagged one award.
The prestigious awards were hosted in Johannesburg, Gauteng, at the FNB stadium for the first time.
The founder of Crown Gospel Music Awards, Zanele Mbokazi, said she wants to make gospel films that will tell the story Crowns, its journey and the ordinary gospel people it has worked with.
“The Crowns are no longer about me or the nominees or the winners but the people who support the music, attend concerts, download and vote for the musicians when the time comes. The crowns are a family event and caters for the whole family (mother, father, son, daughter, and siblings). Everyone can relate to the crowns.”
The films include the untold story of Rebecca Malope and the documentary behind the Crown Gospel Awards, which will unfold the 16 years of the cost of the crowns.
“People promise to endorse and support the crowns, and sometimes they don’t show up at meetings and don’t take our calls, but we continue pushing and trying to put on a world-class production,” Zanele said.
Winners of the 2023 Crown Gospel Awards
Best Female
Sindi Ntombela
Best Male
Jumbo Album 3C
Best of Africa Gospel
Tsepo Lesola
Best Traditional
Butho Vuthela Song
Best Jazz song
Swazi Dlamini
Best Accapela
Yithi Laba
Gospel Singers Best Rap
Vovee and LG
Best Community Outreach
Letia Mawelane
Best Producer Producer
Khaya Mthethwa for 3C Live
Best New Comer (2 winners)
Sibusiso Nzima (KZN) and Soso Maholwana (Eastern Cape)
Best Clap and Tap
Spiritual Gospel choir
Best Gospel Itende
Londiwe Spe Nxumalo (Swaziland)
Best Video KingD Collaboration
Swazi Dlamini and Phutuma Tiso
Best Live Recording
Gershom Ntimane Group
Best Gospel Group
Thembisa Gospel Group
Best Worship Song
Collen Maluleke
Best Writer
Dumi Mkokstad
Best Classic
Joseph Tshawane
Best Contemporary
Mnqobi Nxumalo
Best Praise
Tebs David
