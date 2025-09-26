Road closures in Sandton for Standard Bank Joy of Jazz

Motorists and commuters are advised to seek alternative routes.

Johannesburg motorists are warned of significant road closures in Sandton as the 2025 Standard Bank Joy of Jazz festival takes place this weekend.

The three-day event will run from Friday to Sunday, 26 to 28 September, at the Sandton Convention Centre.

Mantwa Chinoamadi, CEO of T-Musicman and producer of the festival, said preparations are on track, with the team ready to host thousands of attendees.

“Not only are the artists ready, but the venue and all teams involved are fully prepared to welcome thousands of attendees.

“We promise yet another unforgettable experience, continuing our 26-year legacy of world-class jazz festivals,” she said.

Road closures

Maude Street will operate as one-way from 5th Street to West Street.

On West Street, lanes closest to the Sandton Convention Centre will be closed, with the outer lanes remaining open for two-way traffic.

Alice Lane will follow a similar pattern. These restrictions will be in effect on Friday and Saturday from 2pm to 12am, and on Sunday from 12pm to 9pm.

Motorists and commuters are advised to seek alternative routes.

E-hailing services

The festival organisers said that to ease congestion, Uber pick-ups will be available at two designated points: the corner of West and Maude Street, and the intersection of West and Maude Street.

Returning for its 26th edition this year, the festival will feature over 60 artists from more than 15 countries across four main stages.

The stages include the Mbira Stage on Level -2, the Conga Stage on Level 0, the Diphala Stage on Level 2, the Dinaledi Stage on Level 5, and the Lounge Jazz Stage on Level 0 near the food court.

Commuters are also reminded that the event will operate on a cashless system.

