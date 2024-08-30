Standard Bank Joy of Jazz festival a boon for tourism

The Standard Bank Joy of Jazz festival returns next month, promising a major tourism boost for Johannesburg.

Alexander Beets Quintet at the Standard Bank Joy Of Jazz at Sandton Convention Centre last year. The festival is set to return next month. Picture: Gallo Images

The annual Standard Bank Joy of Jazz festival returns to the Sandton International Convention Centre next month and the two-day event will not only serve as a treat for music enthusiasts, it will stimulate a tourism boom for Johannesburg.

In an interview with The Citizen, festival producer Mantwa Chinoamadi was yesterday bullish about financial spinoffs to be accrued by the city and the state of readiness.

Jazz festival ready to go

“We are working with travel agencies from the US, Kenya and other countries around the world, providing packages to tourists wishing to travel to South Africa for the jazz festival,” said Chinoamadi.

With a few weeks left before Africa’s premier jazz extravaganza takes place, Chinoamadi said the festival project team was “ready – although they say there is no readiness in the business of the arts”.

“Once you have announced the line-up of artists, what is left is the marketing and selling of tickets,” said Chinoamadi.

“Other final touches include logistical arrangements, venue viewing and presenting to the joint operation committee, including the SA Police Service.

“We start planning the festival a year in advance.

“After every Standard Joy of Jazz festival taking place in September, we take an October-November break, to write reports and in December we are out with new ideas for the following festival.

“What we want to give is an experience – from the artists, advertising, to a moment you walk into that space – a journey to the grand finale that is very pleasant.

“There is no component being overlooked in the planning.

“We are heartened and energised by the milestone of the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz turning 25 years.

“We have been blessed to consistently showcase the best-inclass jazz and lifestyle from South Africa and the world.

“It underscores the festival – not only as a premier jazz event on the African continent – but as a destination event that also drives economic and cultural development in the city and the region.

“This is an important contribution we wish to grow and deepen into the future.”

Festival to showcase a global vision

A bold line-up of performances to be rendered by 50 world-class musicians from more than 10 countries on 27 and 28 September, will showcase jazz music accents from the African continent, Europe, East Asia and the Americas.

They will be weaving a truly global vision of jazz as a world unifying musical idiom.

Bonga Sebesho, group head of sponsorships at Standard Bank, said the festival “has been the harmonious heartbeat of our corporate narrative for several years – and its 25th-year celebration promises to be a memorable occasion”.

“This platform reflects our devotion to creativity, inclusivity, growth and diversity as Africa’s largest bank with a long-standing tradition in the arts.

“Standard Bank Joy of Jazz not only celebrates the rich tapestry of jazz, but it has also served as a catalyst for cultural exchanges that promote camaraderie through the universal language of music,” said Sebesho.

Some big names in the line-up

Musical offerings will showcase performances by rising stars, along with jazz giants who previously headlined the festival.

They will include Grammy award-winning Chris Botti, who performs alongside trumpet giants such as UK-based producer and hornsman, Matthew Halsall and SA’s immaculate Feya Faku.

The current jazz category will include Standard Bank Young Awardee (SBYA) trumpeter Daren English – featuring virtuoso American pianist Kenny Banks Jnr.

Also present will be Cuban elder statesmen of jazz piano Chuchu Valdes, with a music career spanning over 50 years.

SBYA alumni and song stylist Sibongile Mngoma, whose career straddles jazz and classical music, will be joined by amazing bassist and composer Victor Masondo.

On the Conga Stage, there will be a rare “Japan meets South Africa” collaboration – pianist Kekeiko Matsui, collaborating with Nokukhanya Dlamini.

Mandisi Dyantyis, Siparia Deltones, Tutu Puane and Fatoumata Diawara, will also thrill music enthusiasts on the same stage.

