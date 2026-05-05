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Joy of Jazz Festival: 2026 line-up, tickets, dates and everything you need to know

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

4 minute read

5 May 2026

11:07 am

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The festival will return for its 27th edition this year.

Thandiswa Mazwai

Thandiswa Mazwai will lead a tribute to the late Bra Hugh alongside Khaya Mahlangu. Picture: Supplied

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The Standard Bank Joy of Jazz Festival will return for its 27th edition in September this year.

The festival will take place on 25 and 26 September 2026 at the Sandton International Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

Festival producer Mantwa Chinoamadi said this year, the programme will reflect both heritage and evolution.

“Joy of Jazz has always been about more than performance. It’s about creating moments of connection across generations, cultures and geographies.

“This year, we are intentional about curating a programme that reflects where we come from while boldly stepping into where we’re going,” she said.

Standard Bank Joy of Jazz 2026 line-up

The 2026 edition will feature international and local artists across multiple stages.

Global performers include Angélique Kidjo and saxophonist Kamasi Washington.

Local collaborations include Themba with Afrika Mkhize and tributes led by Thandiswa Mazwai and Khaya Mahlangu.

Mazwai said the tribute is meaningful to her.

“Honouring Bra Hugh is deeply personal. His music shaped not just jazz, but the spirit of this country,” she said.

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Stages

The festival will be presented across four stages.

Dinaledi Stage

The Dinaledi Stage will feature Ibrahim Maalouf, McCoy Mrubata, Judith Sephuma and Dumza Maswana, among others. Maswana will present an orchestral production combining jazz and indigenous sounds.

Diphala Stage

The Diphala Stage will focus on vocalists and instrumentalists, with performances by Nubya Garcia, Gabi Motuba and Lorraine Klaasen.

A collaborative project titled ‘4 Bass Lines’ will feature AusTebza, Rochelle Rautenbach, Chantal Willie-Petersen and Orlanda da Conceição.

Chinoamadi said the concept highlights representation in jazz.

“This project is a celebration of women occupying space boldly in jazz, not as supporting acts, but as architects of sound and direction,” she said.

Conga Stage

The Conga Stage will showcase rhythm-led performances, including Tank and the Bangas, Madala Kunene and Sibusile Xaba.

Other performances include Sydney Mavundla, Tumi Mogorosi and Ndabo Zulu with the Umgidi Ensemble.

Mbira Stage

The Mbira Stage will feature Floetry, Nomfusi, Anaïs Rosso and a tribute to Busi Mhlongo performed by Buhlebendalo Mda, Zawadi YaMungu and Xolisa Dlamini.

The stage will also include emerging and established acts such as Manana and Internet Athi.

Tickets

Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.

Prices are R1 150 for a day pass and R2 250 for a weekend pass covering both festival days. Standard Bank cardholders qualify for discounts, subject to terms and availability.

Standard Bank Group Head of Sponsorship Bonga Sebesho said the festival continues to support the arts and the creative economy.

“Standard Bank’s long-standing support of Joy of Jazz reflects our commitment to nurturing African excellence and preserving cultural heritage. The platform continues to showcase the depth, diversity and global relevance of African jazz,” he said.

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