Severe weather conditions wreak havoc in SA [VIDEO]

A multitude of incidents caused by severe weather conditions across South Africa including the closure of schools, trees falling on shacks and high tides.

Amidst severe weather conditions that are affecting many in the country, residents in certain areas are attempting to adapt and adjust to the transition into the colder winter season.

Following an issued yellow level 2 warning released by the South African Weather Service (Saws), around 125 schools in the Western Cape have closed from Wednesday 6 May 2026, and are expected to return on 8 May 2026.

In a separate incident related to severe weather conditions, a tree fell onto shacks in Germiston on Wednesday morning, claiming the life of a young woman and injuring three others.

The impact

On Tuesday, 5 May 2026, the MEC for education in the Western Cape, David Maynier, announced that 125 schools will be closed from 6-7 May 2026 due to severe weather conditions.

On Wednesday, 6 May 2026, Garden Route mayor Marais Kruger reinforced the MEC’s message in a video posted on social media and encouraged members of the community to “please stay home” as the wind has picked up since.

“Schools have been closed as you all know.”

“But if it’s possible, stay at home.”

He said that there is a lot of rain predicted for these areas from George on Eastwards. Although he acknowledged that a lot of people need to go to work, people are discouraged from parking under big trees following incidents that have taken place.

“We’ve had an incident or two of trees falling already,” he said.

Trees falling

In a separate incident on 6 May 2026, in Germiston, Johannesburg during the early hours of the morning a tree fell onto several shacks in the Makausi informal settlement.

Rescue teams from the City of Ekurhuleni responded to reports of a large tree that had collapsed on many shacks where Emergency Management Services (EMS) personnel discovered two young adults trapped beneath a large tree.

When the tree fell onto the shacks it claimed the life of a young female, whose age has not yet been revealed. Three others sustained minor injuries

Rescue teams had to cut through one of the tree’s enormous branches to reach the victims.

One victim regained consciousness after being freed, while the other remained unresponsive and was declared deceased by EMS members on the scene.

The other three victims were transported to the nearest medical facility to receive further care after sustaining minor injuries.

A tree fell 9onto informal homes amidst heavy rains and severe weather conditions. Video: Kasi FM News

High tides

Victoria Bay experienced heavy wave conditions and elevated sea levels which has resulted in the seawater pushing past public restrooms and into surrounding areas.

Residents and visitors in the area have been urged to avoid the affected beach front area while exercising extreme caution near the shoreline.

The Garden Route municipality has emphasised that you should not attempt to walk or drive through flooded sections and to keep a safe distance from rough surf, slippery rocks and fast-moving water.

High tides at Victoria Bay pushed sea levels ashore. Picture: Garden Route municipality

Flooded Roads

According to the Garden Route municipality clinics at Keurhoek and Wittedrift are also closed due to the weather.

“While some healthcare facilities in affected areas have reported damage and staffing impacts due to the storm, almost all healthcare services in Knysna and Bitou remain operational.”

Olifants Rivier has also been overwhelmed with murky water, while many roads have been closed until further notice due to the extent of the weather conditions.