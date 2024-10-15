Daily news update: Malema sings ‘Kill the Boer’ at UP | SA’s 5 worst municipalities | Chidimma now Nigerian ambassador

In today’s news, EFF leader Julius Malema sparked controversy by singing Kill the Boer at the University of Pretoria, we look at the five worst municipalities under administration, and Acting Judge President of the Western Cape High Court, Patricia Goliath faced tough questions at the JSC interviews.

Also, former Miss South Africa contestant and controversial beauty queen, Chidimma Adetshina, has been made an ambassador in Nigeria, and striker Lyle Foster has been ruled out of Bafana Bafana’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Congo-Brazzaville on Tuesday.

News today: 15 October

Julius Malema sparks outrage for ‘Kill the Boer’ song at UP

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema is under fire again for singing the controversial Kill the Boer song at the University of Pretoria (UP).

EFF leader Julius Malema during the party’s 10th anniversary celebration at FNB Stadium on 29 July 2023 in Johannesburg. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

During a gathering of the Economic Freedom Fighters Student Command (EFFSC) on Friday evening, Malema belted out the controversial song adding new lyrics to the chant saying, “these rapists are dogs”.

These are the 5 worst municipalities currently under administration

One out of every six municipalities in South Africa is dysfunctional.

A road in Sebokeng, Emfuleni, a municipality under administration since June 2018. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The Ministry of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) recently revealed the extent of municipal mismanagement in the country.

‘I’m not a dictator’: Judge Goliath defends herself, says court not ‘in disarray’ after Hlophe’s exit

Acting Judge President of the Western Cape High Court, Patricia Goliath, faced tough questions from the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) as she defended her leadership style.

Western Cape High Court Acting Judge President, Patricia Goliath. Picture: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach

The JSC conducted interviews on Monday with several candidates to fill the position left vacant following former judge John Hlophe’s impeachment in February 2024.

Overcrowding in Gauteng prisons, with ‘huge number of undocumented foreigners’ [VIDEO]

The Gauteng Department of Correctional Services (DCS) is facing the challenge of overcrowding in its prisons with a huge number of foreign nationals.

Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Following the portfolio committee’s unplanned visits to the centres last week, Kgomotso Ramolobeng, the chairperson, noted the challenges faced by the prisons.

Former Free State premier Mxolisi Dukwana accused of accepting bribes and BMW for son

Former Free State premier and current Speaker of the provincial legislature Mxolisi Dukwana has been accused of failing to intervene in the termination of a multimillion-rand road tender that has reportedly been marred in alleged corruption.

Former Free State premier and current legislature Speaker Mxolisi Dukwana. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

New Beginnings CEO Patrick Phuti had earlier accused current Free State Premier Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae and her husband, Mangaung Metro Speaker Lawrence Mathae, of accepting lavish gifts and payments but sidelining him on the project.

‘Thank you for picking me up’: Chidimma Adetshina named Nigerian state ambassador

Former Miss South Africa contestant and reigning Miss Universe Nigeria, Chidimma Adetshina has shown gratitude to Nigeria after being named as an ambassador of the Enugu state in the West African country.

Former Miss SA contestant Chidimma Adetshina receiving her Enugu State ambassadorship from Governor of Enugu state Peter Mbah. Picture: chichi_vanessa/Instagram

“I cannot express my gratitude for all the great things I have achieved in my father’s land,” said Adetshina.

SA film ‘The Queenstown Kings’ bags nominations at the Africa Movie Academy Awards [VIDEO]

South African football film The Queenstown Kings has bagged notable nominations at this year’s Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA).

SA film The Queenstown Kings has been nominated in a couple of categories for this year’s Africa Movie Academy Awards. Picture: aaaentertain/Instagram

The Queenstown Kings is centred on an amateur football team from the township and the journey from playing in the dusty fields in their townships to facing a professional outfit.

Rayners set for Bafana start as Foster is rule out of Congo rematch

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos is unlikely to make many changes for Tuesday’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Group K qualifier against Congo-Brazzaville, especially given how resoundingly his side thumped the same opposition on Friday.

Iqraam Rayners is set to start in stead of the injured Lyle Foster against Congo-Brazzaville on Tuesday. Picture: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images

Striker Lyle Foster, however, was confirmed on Monday as out of the game in Brazzaville, after the injury he picked up at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha.

Horn proud of Lions’ fight in win over Dragons: ‘A really good victory’

Lions captain Francke Horn was very proud of the fight shown by his charges to grind out a 23-19 win over Dragons in their United Rugby Championship (URC) match at Rodney Parade in Newport on Sunday.

Lions captain Francke Horn was proud of the performance of his side in grinding out a 23-19 win against Dragons in Newport over the weekend. Picture: Kian Abdullah/Gallo Images

The result ensured they started their three game overseas tour on a positive note and extended their winning run in the competition to three matches.

Yesterday’s news recap

