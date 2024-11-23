RIP: Tributes pour in for Ukhozi FM presenter Nondumiso Shazi

Tributes are continuing to pour in for Ukhozi FM presenter Nondumiso Shazi.

The radio personality passed away at Addington Hospital in Durban, reportedly after battling headaches and tremors for a month.

The 33-year-old had been working for Ukhozi FM for just over a year, having joined the station in 2023.

She was the presenter of the Sunday School show, Vumelani Abantwana Bezekimi, which aired on Sundays.

Mmoni Seapolelo, Head of Communications at the SABC, said in a statement that Shazi played a meaningful role in fulfilling the SABC’s public service mandate from a programming perspective.

“Ukhozi FM management and staff members are saddened by the passing of Ms Nondumiso Shazi, who was a contributor (Sunday School Teacher) on the Sunday Morning Segment called ‘Vumelani Abantwana Beze Kimi’.

“Ms Shazi started working at the SABC in June 2023. She played a meaningful role in fulfilling the SABC’s public service mandate from a programming perspective. She will be deeply missed by her colleagues, friends, and listeners of the station. It must be noted that she did not collapse at work, as alleged,” Seapolelo said.

Tributes Pour in for Nondumiso Shazi

Fans and industry colleagues have shared their heartfelt tributes for Shazi.

This year alone, the station has lost notable presenters and producers, including Bonga Ndaba, presenter Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule, presenter Bheka “Beekay” Mchunu, and presenter and producer Irvin Sihlophe.

#RIPNondumisoShazi– May the Good Lord comfort her family and friends. — Theresa (@Theresa59700679) November 23, 2024