Samro chairperson Nicholas Maweni resigns a week after musicians storm press briefing

The Southern African Music Rights Organisation (SAMRO) has accepted the resignation of its chairperson, Nicholas Maweni.

Friday’s statement from Samro said Maweni, who was with the organisation for seven years, was at the helm during a challenging period.

“He took on the challenge of leading this organisation during a difficult period and, through his unwavering commitment to good governance and his strategic vision, delivered remarkable results,” said Vice Chairperson and Lead Independent Director of SAMRO Sisa Mayekiso in a statement.

Maweni leaves after an intense week

Maweni’s resignation comes a week after disgruntled musicians, who are members of Samro, disrupted a press conference held by the Samro board headed by Maweni, to address some of the controversies at the organisation.

The disruption to the press briefing was because of corruption allegations against Samro, which stem from a 2023 investigation commissioned by Samro and conducted by Fundudzi Forensic Services.

The investigation revealed fraudulent activities involving certain members, including composers, authors and publishers, in collusion with a former Samro employee.

The forensic investigation focused on the financial years 2020 to 2022.

This misconduct resulted in irregular royalty claims amounting to R3.4 million, flagged during Samro’s internal processes, from a total of R60 million claimed.

About R30 million was paid out, while the remaining undisbursed funds remain in the Undocumented Works pool.

“They are supposed to listen to us, they’re not supposed to dictate to us – this is why we fight. If you discuss with them openly or confront them, they sabotage you,” singer and Samro member Mercy Pakela told The Citizen a week ago.

According to Samro, the organisation reported a 15.4% increase in total licence revenue and distributed a record-breaking R429.2 million in royalties to its members during Maweni’s tenure.

“At the same time, his focus on operational efficiency reduced Samro’s cost-to-income ratio to its lowest level in a decade, falling from 40% seven years ago to 22.8%,” read the statement.

A board falling apart

Maweni’s letter of resignation follows that of two other board members, Dr Sibongile Vilakazi and Veronica Motloutsi, who have also resigned from the organisation.

In early August, Samro suspended chief operating officer Mpho Mofikoe after she reportedly discovered that at least R90 million had allegedly been wasted.

“The Fundudzi [forensic report into allegations of irregular payments of undocumented works] was very thorough,” Mofikoe said in the extraordinary general meeting in July. “We failed internally as Samro.”

In the same meeting, Mofikoe said she knew she would get fired for blowing the whistle.

“I had to raise a grievance against the board because of interference that is currently taking place by the board.”

Samro has denied that her suspension was a response to her actions.

“The precautionary suspension is standard practice to allow an impartial process to proceed to its fair conclusion without interference,” read a Samro statement.

Part of the reason for the July meeting was to explain the report to members.

Earlier this year, The Citizen requested the full report, but Samro said it was maintaining the integrity of the ongoing process.

The Friday statement from Samro said the organisation is focused on ensuring that it remains well-governed, transparent, and responsive to its members, while building on the successes achieved in recent years.

“The board will also initiate the process of filling vacant positions to ensure that the organisation is fully equipped to drive its next chapter of growth.”

Disgruntled artists have called on the board to be dismantled.

Maweni will officially leave his post on 1 October.

