Samro hits back at claims it suspended its COO for exposing dodgy spending

The Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) has denied claims that it suspended its chief operating officer (COO), Mpho Mofikoe, as a retaliatory measure for flagging irregular spending in the organisation.

Samro confirmed that it had placed Mofikoe on precautionary suspension, effective Monday, 4 August 2025. Her suspension comes after she reportedly found at least R90 million had allegedly been spent recklessly.

Samro denies retaliating

A source told Sunday World that Mofikoe had come under pressure since she made the discovery of the suspicious spending. However, instead of getting her a medal, she received a suspension letter.

“Contrary to suggestions in the public domain, the COO’s precautionary suspension was not retaliatory, as has been suggested. Instead, it was in response to preliminary findings pointing to potential internal transgressions,” Samro said in a statement.

The Citizen asked Samro a number of questions, which included the reason for Mofikoe’s suspension and whether it is true that she raised the question about irregular spending, which saw the establishment of a forensic investigation.

Samro’s forensic investigation

In 2023, the Fundudzi forensic investigation was established to look into obscure royalties and dubious boardroom transactions.

The forensic investigation focused on the financial years 2020 to 2022. This misconduct resulted in irregular royalty claims amounting to R3.4 million, flagged during Samro’s internal processes, from a total of R60 million claimed.

R30 million was paid, while the remaining undisbursed amount remains in the Undocumented Works pool.

Precautionary suspension

“The precautionary suspension is standard practice to allow an impartial process to proceed to its fair conclusion without interference,” read the Samro statement.

“Samro assures all stakeholders that all remedial processes, including the implementation of recommendations in the forensic report and criminal investigations currently underway, are continuing uninterrupted.

“The organisation takes seriously its obligation to ensure remedial actions and investigations continue without fear or favour until their just and final outcomes.”

However, the South African Police Service (Saps) and Hawks could not confirm the criminal investigation without a case number in January 2025. The Citizen requested this from Samro to no avail.

Report unavailable

The Citizen requested the full report in January, but Samro said it was maintaining the integrity of the ongoing process.

“The forensic report cannot be disclosed at this time. However, the board remains committed to providing members and stakeholders with substantive updates as the investigation progresses,” it said.

The report outlines that Samro paid out roughly R61 985 176.71 to 61 publishers, authors, composers and artists from 2020 to 2022.

Directors removed

The organisation confirmed that it removed three of its non-executive directors on 10 July 2025 at its extraordinary general meeting (EGM).

“Samro takes the concerns of all its members and the industry at large seriously. We appreciate that our members demand that the board accedes to their will.

“In this regard, it is equally important to reiterate that the board has a fiduciary responsibility to ensure that all prescripts from a governance perspective are abided by to the letter.

“In doing so, Samro affirms that it is exercising a duty of care and initiating a process that seeks to reflect the will of the members in a transparent and procedural manner that is correct and lawful,” Samro said in a statement.

