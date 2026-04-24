What to do this weekend: Everything you need to know about Ultra South Africa 2026

Ultra South Africa returns for its 11th edition this long weekend, with back-to-back shows in Johannesburg and Cape Town.

Ultra South Africa is back, and the 11th edition of the festival is expected to be one of the biggest yet.

The iconic electronic music festival returns this long weekend with two consecutive shows – Johannesburg at the Expo Centre Nasrec on Saturday, 25 April 2026, and Cape Town at The Ostrich on Sunday, 26 April 2026.

Doors open at 2pm, with the party running until 2am, and the Monday public holiday giving festival-goers plenty of time to recover.

Line-up highlights

This year’s international Ultra headliners include John Summit, DJ Snake, Axwell, and a special Afrojack b2b R3hab set. The Resistance stage brings underground heavyweights Dennis Ferrer, Shimza, and CAIIRO B3B DA CAPO B3B ENOO NAPA, among others.

Johannesburg expands to four stages, with The Groove Room spotlighting African electronic sounds from the likes of Scorpion Kings, DBN Gogo, Sun-El Musician, Major League and more.

Tickets and top ups

Limited Ultra tickets are still available at ultrasouthafrica.com. General Access starts from R1 095, VIP from R2 500, and VVIP (Johannesburg only) from R5 500.

A Park and Ride service with coach transport and undercover parking is also available across Johannesburg, Pretoria and Cape Town via howler.co.za.

The howler service will also be used for food and drinks, so Ultra organisers advise topping up before the festival to avoid queues and waiting periods.

Additionally, organisers said the festival will offer a safe and well-equipped environment with friendly security staff, information booths, on-site ATMs, first aid/medical services, ample restroom facilities and more.

“From arrival to final set, every detail has been carefully considered to ensure a safe, enjoyable and world-class festival experience.”