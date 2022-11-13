Saps psychologist Thapelo wins Idols SA season 18

Citizen Reporter

The finale of Idols SA season 18 came to a spectacular conclusion on Sunday night, with Thapelo Molomo emerging as the winner in one of the most hotly contested seasons of the show yet.

Nozi Sibiya emerged as the season’s runner-up.

Mzansi Magic dubbed the event “a night to remember” as the 29-year-old South African Police Service psychologist emerged victorious in front of a full house at Tshwane’s Heartfelt Arena, taking to his knees and praying onstage after his name was called out. He then performed his debut solo single, Phanda.

The channel also revealed that it received 22 million viewer votes this week – bringing the season total to over 120 million.

In addition to taking home the Idols SA season 18 title, Thapelo walks away with an impressive prize haul: just over R1 million cash, made up of R350 000 in a Standard Bank MyMo account, R300 000 from Spotify and R350 000 from Mzansi Magic, access to a Standard Bank wealth manager, a Toyota Starlet, a fashion voucher from Truworths and his live show outfits, all to the value of R100 000.

In addition, he will be getting R85 000 worth of musical equipment from Yamaha and a recording contract with Kalawa Jazmee Records.

Idols SA season 18 runner-up

As runner-up, Nozi also wins a recording contract with Kalawa Jazmee, as well as R50 000 in a Standard Bank MyMo account, a fashion voucher from Truworths and her live show outfits, all to the value of R50 000 and R30 000 from Spotify.

“This has been another spectacular edition of Idols South Africa — 18 seasons is quite a feat, and we’re proud of how well this rendition was received. We would like to congratulate Thapelo, and wish him well on his post-Idols SA journey,” commented Shirley Adonisi, Director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net.

“At Mzansi Magic, we are proud that we have provided a stage which has proved to be a launch pad for many careers, and we are confident that this year‘s contestants will grab this opportunity with both hands,” she added.

Final performances

During the finale, Thapelo and Nozi performed their showstoppers – Master KG and Makhadzi’s Di Boya Limpopo and Rihanna’s Don’t Stop the Music, respectively. The two then performed a duet, performing Rihanna’s Lift Me Up off the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, with the previously eliminated top eight contestants as back-up singers.

While the show had opened with a glittering rendition of Arya Star’s Bloody Samaritan by the season 18 top 10, the finale was also filled with memorable superstar performances that saw kwaito legend Oskido collaborating with Mthandazo Gayta, King Talkzin and Deep Sen as well as performances from season 17 winner Berry, rapper Costa Tich and Alfa Kat, and Nigerian megastar D’Banj.

Judges perform

The judges also put their money where their mouth is by taking the stage – not to share their critique, but to perform. JR Bogopa sang a medley with award-winning rapper AKA, Thembi Seete and her Boom Shaka bandmates played some of their kwaito classics and Somizi Mhlongo and host ProVerb took on Lil Nas X’s Industry Baby.

Summing up the season, Idols SA host and executive producer ProVerb said: “Tonight has been an amazing celebration. Your support of up-and-coming talent has been amazing. Your votes have brought Thapelo to this life-changing moment.”

The show might be over, but you can catch Idols SA season 18 episodes on DStv Catch Up and clips on Mzansi Magic’s official YouTube channel. Season 18 playlists are available for streaming on Spotify.

Compiled by Kaunda Selisho