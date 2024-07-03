Music star Patoranking and ALX launch R9 million tech scholarship for youth

“Our goal is to nurture their skills so they can undertake developmental projects in their communities."

Afrobeats sensation Patoranking, under his Patoranking Foundation, has partnered with ALX Africa to launch a scholarship programme worth $500,000, over R9 million.

The scholarship aims to support tech-savvy youth across the African continent.

Speaking to The Citizen, Patoranking said they plan to help one million African youths within the next 10 years.

He added, “We are going to leverage any available partnership opportunities to make that possible. We are definitely looking forward to reaching every corner of Africa potentially.”

Divesh Sooka, General Manager at ALX South Africa, said the scholarships will foster innovation and resilience to help address the country’s youth unemployment rate.

“South Africa is brimming with young, talented youths who are eager to harness the power of technology to transform their careers, their communities, and the broader continent,” he added.

Contributing to Africa’s sustainable development

The musician added that the goal is to equip young African leaders with essential tools and opportunities in technology.

“Our goal is to nurture their skills so they can undertake developmental projects in their communities, contributing to Africa’s sustainable development. We want to help them grow so they can, in turn, support their communities.”

Speaking about the inspiration behind his foundation, Patoranking said he was motivated by his personal experiences.

“It began as a personal promise to God that when I reached my current position, I would help those in need. Having experienced financial adversity, I understand what it means to lack.

“Initially, I was helping quietly, but over the years, my team and friends advised formalising our efforts to expand our reach.”

He admitted that balancing his successful music career with his philanthropic endeavours is no easy task.

“Whenever I’m needed for the foundation, I make myself available. We take it a day at a time. Conversations about the foundation often arise during my music business, allowing me to balance both aspects effectively.”

