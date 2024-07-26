Mpho Sebina brings her tour to Untitled Basement to serenade ardent fans

Mpho Sebina's performance is part of her ongoing With Love From Mpho Sebina tour.

Mpho Sebina will perform at live music venue and restaurant, Untitled Basement in Joburg as part of her ongoing With Love From Mpho Sebina tour. Picture: Supplied

It’s often said that in a good neighbourhood, unity is strengthened by equally good neighbours.

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) is a fairly united region, with all its 16 member countries. Cultural exchanges between the members are commonplace.

Botswana’s Mpho Sebina is one of the artists who has been aided by the strength of the region’s bond.

Considering her hit songs, adored by throngs in Mzansi, Sebina’s penetration of the South African market seems to have been seamless.

“South Africa has always been open to me and my music; especially when I covered South African classics like Too Late For Mama and also when I collaborated with South African artists like the Major League DJz,” Sebina told The Citizen.

This Sunday, the songstress will perform in Johannesburg at a live music venue and eatery, Untitled Basement in Braamfontein as part of her ongoing With Love From Mpho Sebina tour.

“Untitled Basement holds a special place in my heart and we’ve always had successful shows in the space. We hope for a sold-out show this Sunday,” averred Sebina, who will grace the Untitled Basement stage for a third time.

The singer-songwriter’s music can be described as Neo Soul and Afro-Indie. She’s performed for audiences on large festival stages. However, platforms that truly cater for the music she makes are not ubiquitous.

“These spaces are vital in giving artists the opportunity to showcase their works in an intimate setting that attracts music lovers who are keen to sit and enjoy music.”

The music and tour

The Tsela Tshweu singer said the With Love From Mpho Sebina tour is about taking music to her ardent fans who have been supporting her since her six-track EP, Neo released in 2017.

“The tour series is about taking music to people who have been listening to me over the years. It’s about celebrating what we’ve done and sampling the music we’ve been working on,” shared the 35-year-old.

The first leg of this tour was in Joburg’s hip Maboneng in February and she’ll head to the capital of Botswana, Gaborone in August. Sebina is hoping to add Los Angeles (LA) to the itinerary.

“My team is always on the ground looking for opportunities and spaces where we can collaborate and create. LA is on our target list for the tour and we hope to have a successful time connecting with audiences out there.”

The aforementioned music she speaks of could be on her upcoming project, Alkebulan. The title has a variety of meanings, but at its core, it refers to the African continent.

Alkebulan is what Africa called itself before the arrival of imperialists. Other meanings of the word have been claimed to mean ‘Mother of Mankind’, ‘Garden of Eden’ and, from Arabic, ‘The ones before’.

“The project is inspired by the continent and more especially women on the continent of Africa. The five-track project will feature artists from North, East, South, West and Central Africa,” averred Sebina.

“I reached out to various women, some that I have worked with before and we put together music that celebrates femininity and our beloved Africa both sonically and lyrically.”

She said the music came first and only after did the title for the EP hit her.

She’s planning on releasing the project this October. Together with other artists, Sebina was announced as a member of the Recording Academy where she’ll serve to celebrate and advocate for music excellence.

