WATCH: Linda Sikhakhane drops ‘Iladi’ ahead of NYO Jazz performance

The jazz saxophonist collaborated with Universal Music Group Africa for his new offering.

Jazz saxophonist, Linda Sikhakhane has released a new album, Iladi, just in time for his highly anticipated performance at NYO Jazz.

The musician collaborated with Universal Music Group Africa and Blue Note for this new release.

Sikhakhane describes Iladi as a musical reflection of African rituals, wisdom, and the cultural heritage of Zulu traditions that have deeply influenced his life.

He explained: “Iladi is a multi-purpose ceremony in our African tradition. I felt a strong sense of using this offering as my response to grace, seeing how my journey has unfolded over the years with a deep level of guidance.”

The album honours the guidance and gifts Linda has received throughout his career and represents a significant milestone in his artistic growth.

He said he hopes it will also serve as an inspiration for other musicians.

Discussing the inspiration behind Iladi, Linda said, “The album started from a deep yearning for storytelling, and music has been my mode of expression. The special part about making this album was being in one room with musicians that inspire me.

“With the help of Standard Bank, I saw this as an opportunity to realise my dreams. When you prepare for an album, it’s easy to predict the outcome, but I’ve learned that music has a way of directing itself.”

Linda Sikhakhane’s NYO Jazz performance

NYO Jazz, consisting of talented young musicians aged 16-19 from across the US, will debut in South Africa later this month.

The spectacular concert will take place at The Market Theatre in Johannesburg on July 26, with Linda expected to perform.

The concert will be led by trumpeter and educator Sean Jones, with guest soloist Alicia Olatuja.

