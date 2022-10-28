WATCH: Schalk Bezuidenhout ‘test drives’ Bakkies Botha

Xanet Scheepers

When it comes to marketing a product, some South African companies know exactly how to grab their audience’s attention.

South Africa car buying service and seller, WeBuyCars recently introduced Flip it, a miniseries featuring the hilarious comedian and actor Schalk Bezuidenhout.

In every episode, Bezuidenhout has subscribers to the YouTube channel laughing out loud with his antics – from trying to sell a car to comparing former Springbok lock Bakkies Botha to an actual bakkie he is test driving.

Test driving a ‘Bakkies’

In episode 5 of Flip it, the comedian says he is in the market for a 4×4, so in the newest episode he will be test driving some bakkies.

The episode starts off with Schalk standing in front of a Toyota Hilux, and the former Springbok rugby player standing a couple of metres away next to the bakkie.

Bezuidenhout then walks around the 4×4, knocking the exterior with his fingers explaining while that it is a nice standard bakkie before heading over to the rugby player, tapping him on the shoulder, before saying “And here we have a nice standard ‘Bakkies’”.

The comedian then goes on to draw comparisons between the Toyota Hilux and the rugby player, which still has us rolling on the floor with laughter.

After drawing several hilarious comparisons from the leather seats of the 4X4 and Bakkies Botha’s leather vellies, to the sound of the horn and the music system, Schalk then takes both ‘Bakkies’ on the road.

The first order of business is testing how the bakkie performs off-road.

The cameras follow Bezuidenhout while he drives the Toyota Hilux on the dirt road, but what happened next is just so unexpected that we snort-laughed coffee all over our laptops.

Words can explain many things, but they certainly cannot do justice to this hilarious ad of Schalk Bezuidenhhout test driving ‘Bakkies’.

Watch Schalk Bezuidenhout test driving ‘Bakkies’ below: